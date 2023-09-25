How to change Blink camera batteries?

Is the light on your Blink camera flashing red constantly? This could indicate a low battery.

After all, AA batteries don’t last forever. If you have been using your Blink camera for more than a year, and it is acting up lately, changing the battery can fix the issue.

You can check the battery status in the Blink app to confirm this.

In this blog post, we’ll walk you through easy-to-follow steps to replace the batteries for your Blink camera.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

How to replace Blink camera batteries

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) $179.99 Blink Outdoor cameras are an affordable way to add security cameras to your property. They're weather-resistant, go two years without needing to charge, and have motion detection for recording potential security issues. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The steps for replacing Blink Camera batteries will vary depending on the model, but the basic process will be the same. We’ll use the Blink Indoor and outdoor cameras (3rd generation) for our example. Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE Unmount the camera Unmount the camera and disconnect it from any other attached accessories. Open the battery cover Remove the battery door, using a flat-head screwdriver or small coin to open the fastening screw. Replace the batteries Replace the AA lithium batteries with fresh ones. Replace the cover Push the battery cover back on, and refasten the screw if it has one.

That’s it! Your 3rd-generation Blink indoor and outdoor camera batteries have been successfully replaced.

Replacing XT and XT2 Blink camera batteries

Image: KnowTechie

Replacing the batteries in the XT and XT2 Blink cameras is slightly different from the 3rd Gen cameras.

Turn over the camera. You will see a gray switch with an arrow pointing down. Slide the switch in the direction indicated to release the cover.

Once the cover is removed, you can access the battery compartment.

Now, carefully take out the old batteries from their slots and insert the new ones.

Close the battery cover by aligning it properly and sliding it back into place.

Replacing 1st generation Indoor Blink camera batteries

Image: KnowTechie

Here’s what to do to replace the batteries in the 1st generation Indoor Blink camera.

Locate the back cover of the camera.

Now press the latch, which will be found on the bottom of the camera, to remove the back cover.

Once you remove the cover, gently pull out the old lithium batteries and replace them with new ones.

Put the back cover back in place by aligning it properly.

Now you know how to get your Blink cameras juiced up again

Blink’s cameras run on AA lithium batteries, which need replacing about once a year. Changing them out is a fairly straightforward process.

The most important thing to remember is you need non-rechargeable batteries, as the rechargeable ones aren’t able to supply enough current.

Maybe in the future, Blink can redesign its cameras to use the lower current of rechargeables, as they’re more ecofriendly.

Energizer AA Lithium Batteries $25.98 $20.99 ($2.62 / Count) Energizer isn't the only Lithium non-rechargeable battery company but you know what to expect from the brand with the never-stopping pink bunny. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news