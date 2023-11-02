Duracell launches power stations disguised as Duracell batteries

Duracell M150 Portable Power Station 4.0 The Duracell M150 Portable Power Station is a compact, 1.8-pound power solution with a 91Wh battery. It offers multiple charging options, including two USB-C and USB-A ports, and wireless charging, suitable for a range of devices. What We Like: Its high capacity can fully charge laptops, tablets, and phones, making it ideal for on-the-go use.

The M150 recharges in just 2-3 hours, ensuring quick turnaround time for your power needs.

The unique tiltable lid doubles as a wireless charging pad, adding an extra layer of convenience.

Priced at $199.99, it's a worthwhile investment for those needing portable, versatile power solutions.

Everything from your toothbrush to your dog’s collar needs a charge; Duracell’s new M150 portable power station rolls in like a superhero.

But like any good superhero story, there’s a twist. This isn’t your average blocky power bank; it’s a sleek cylinder designed to look like a Duracell coppertop battery. Cute, right?

With a whopping 91Wh capacity, this little sucker is ready to juice up your laptops and other power-hungry devices faster than you can say “low battery alert.”

And it’s not picky about its friends either. Whether you’re team USB-C, USB-A, or a fan of the wireless charging life, the M150 has got you covered.

The best part? It even has a secret compartment for your earbuds or other small accessories. James Bond, eat your heart out.

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Or should I say, the fan in the power station?

Yep, the M150 has a built-in fan that can get a tad noisy when it’s working overtime, reports The Verge. And the charging dock, well, it’s not exactly the fastest horse in the race. It won’t keep your laptop running indefinitely, but hey, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

And finally, a word of caution for the jet-setters among us. The M150’s shell is a bit on the thin side, so maybe don’t toss it in your checked luggage with your hiking boots.

The Duracell M150 is like that fun friend who’s always ready for an adventure but might snore a bit when they crash on your couch. It’s got its quirks, but overall, it’s a versatile and unique addition to the portable charging market.

Additionally, the company launched a bigger version, the M250, packed with a bigger battery and wireless charging options. Here are your options:

The Duracell M150 Portable Power Station is priced at $199.99. This compact power station weighs only 1.8 pounds and has a 91Wh battery capacity that can provide over 25,000mAh of power. It features two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and wireless charging capability. It can fully charge devices like laptops, tablets, and phones, and recharges in around 2-3 hours.

The Duracell M250 Portable Power Station is priced at $299.99. This power station provides 250 watts of power output and contains a large 60,000mAh lithium-ion battery. It can charge devices via its AC port, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and also features wireless charging on the lid for compatible phones.

Both units are designed with a tiltable lid for propping up phones while charging and come with a charging dock for easy recharging. They truly stand out for their unique combination of power, portability, and smart design features.

Truth be told, I might not be rushing to place these on my kitchen countertop – it’s not like I’ve got an abundance of copper furnishings to match. But that’s just me. Everyone has their own taste and style, and for some, these power stations could be just the right fit

