Connect with us

Gadgets

Duracell launches power stations disguised as Duracell batteries

This isn’t your average blocky power bank; it’s a sleek cylinder designed to look like a Duracell coppertop battery. Cute, right?
A collection of camera lenses.
Image: KnowTechie
Duracell m150 portable power station Duracell M150 Portable Power Station
4.0

The Duracell M150 Portable Power Station is a compact, 1.8-pound power solution with a 91Wh battery. It offers multiple charging options, including two USB-C and USB-A ports, and wireless charging, suitable for a range of devices.

What We Like:
  • Its high capacity can fully charge laptops, tablets, and phones, making it ideal for on-the-go use.
  • The M150 recharges in just 2-3 hours, ensuring quick turnaround time for your power needs.
  • The unique tiltable lid doubles as a wireless charging pad, adding an extra layer of convenience.
  • Priced at $199.99, it's a worthwhile investment for those needing portable, versatile power solutions.
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Everything from your toothbrush to your dog’s collar needs a charge; Duracell’s new M150 portable power station rolls in like a superhero.

But like any good superhero story, there’s a twist. This isn’t your average blocky power bank; it’s a sleek cylinder designed to look like a Duracell coppertop battery. Cute, right?

With a whopping 91Wh capacity, this little sucker is ready to juice up your laptops and other power-hungry devices faster than you can say “low battery alert.”

And it’s not picky about its friends either. Whether you’re team USB-C, USB-A, or a fan of the wireless charging life, the M150 has got you covered.

1125 7093 1680305671

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra

Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions.

Learn More

The best part? It even has a secret compartment for your earbuds or other small accessories. James Bond, eat your heart out.

YouTube

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Or should I say, the fan in the power station?

Yep, the M150 has a built-in fan that can get a tad noisy when it’s working overtime, reports The Verge. And the charging dock, well, it’s not exactly the fastest horse in the race. It won’t keep your laptop running indefinitely, but hey, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

And finally, a word of caution for the jet-setters among us. The M150’s shell is a bit on the thin side, so maybe don’t toss it in your checked luggage with your hiking boots.

Duracell m150 portable battery back over a purple gradient background
Image: KnowTechie

The Duracell M150 is like that fun friend who’s always ready for an adventure but might snore a bit when they crash on your couch. It’s got its quirks, but overall, it’s a versatile and unique addition to the portable charging market.

Additionally, the company launched a bigger version, the M250, packed with a bigger battery and wireless charging options. Here are your options:

  • The Duracell M150 Portable Power Station is priced at $199.99. This compact power station weighs only 1.8 pounds and has a 91Wh battery capacity that can provide over 25,000mAh of power. It features two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and wireless charging capability. It can fully charge devices like laptops, tablets, and phones, and recharges in around 2-3 hours.
Product shot of the duracell m150 and m250 over a purple backdrop
Image: KnowTechie
  • The Duracell M250 Portable Power Station is priced at $299.99. This power station provides 250 watts of power output and contains a large 60,000mAh lithium-ion battery. It can charge devices via its AC port, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and also features wireless charging on the lid for compatible phones.

Both units are designed with a tiltable lid for propping up phones while charging and come with a charging dock for easy recharging. They truly stand out for their unique combination of power, portability, and smart design features.

Truth be told, I might not be rushing to place these on my kitchen countertop – it’s not like I’ve got an abundance of copper furnishings to match. But that’s just me. Everyone has their own taste and style, and for some, these power stations could be just the right fit

Duracell m150 portable power station
Duracell M150 Portable Power Station
4.0

The Duracell M150 Portable Power Station is a compact, 1.8-pound power solution with a 91Wh battery. It offers multiple charging options, including two USB-C and USB-A ports, and wireless charging, suitable for a range of devices.

Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

V7 2 728x90 1

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Kevin Raposo

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

People are taking surveys on Survey Junkie and getting paid cash, with a daily payout of up to $40,000 and over 30,000 Trustpilot reviews.

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in Gadgets