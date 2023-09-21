How to connect Blink cameras to Wi-Fi?

Blink cameras require a stable Wi-Fi connection to work. That’s because the cameras, Sync Module, and the app all need internet access.

That connectivity enables users to access the camera remotely, receive alerts, and manage settings through the Blink app or web portal.

Before you can get your Blink cameras connected to Wi-Fi, it’s worth checking the specs of your existing network.

Blink recommends at least 2 Mbps upload speed, a stable 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi signal, and security protocols like WEP, WPA, and WPA2. Most routers should meet these requirements,

That done, let’s get on with getting your cameras connected to Wi-Fi so they can start protecting your home.

Connect your Blink cameras to Wi-Fi

Most Blink cameras use the Sync Module to handle connectivity, whether they are made for indoor, outdoor, or doorbell use. We’ve got a longer guide for that to get those cameras connected to Wi-Fi.

The Blink Mini doesn’t need a Sync Module, so the process is different. You do need the Blink Home Monitor app installed before we start and easy access to your Blink Mini.

Head to the Blink Home Monitor app Open the app and tap on the + located in the top right corner of the screen. Select the camera Tap on the Blink camera type you want to configure with Wi-Fi. Scan it Use your smartphone camera to scan the QR code on the back of the camera. Select a system Either create a new System or select an existing one to join. Follow the on-screen instructions To put the camera into pairing mode, plug it into power and wait until you see a blinking blue light and a solid green light on the camera. Pair the camera Once the lights show up, tap on Discover device in the app, and then tap on Join on the pop-up. Select your home network Tap on the Wi-Fi name of your home network, enter your credentials, and then tap on Join. Confirm the connection Once finished, tap the Done button to exit back to the app’s main screen.

That’s it, your Blink camera is now successfully connected to your home Wi-Fi network.

How to change Wi-Fi networks on a Blink Camera

If you wish to change the Wi-Fi network for one of your Blink mini cameras, first make sure they are not part of any system.

Here’s how to do that.

Image: KnowTechie

Open the Blink app. Tap on Device Settings next to the Camera name. In the Device Settings menu, tap on General Settings. Now, under Network, tap on Change Wi-Fi. On the next screen, follow the on-screen prompts and wait for the blue and solid green light to flash on the camera. Once the light pattern appears, tap on Discover Device, select the Wi-Fi network, enter credentials, and finally tap Done.

Image: KnowTechie

That’s it, your Blink Mini camera is now successfully configured with a new Wi-Fi network.

Changing the Wi-Fi network on other Blink cameras is slightly different. Here is how to change Wi-Fi on a Blink Indoor and Outdoor camera or any other camera that uses the Sync Module.

Open the Blink app. On the Home Screen, tap on the Sync Module icon located at the bottom of the screen. After this, select Change Wi-Fi. Follow the on-screen instructions. Once you see the flashing blue light with a steady green light on the Sync Module, tap on the Discover Device button. Select the Wi-Fi network, enter your credentials, and tap on Done.

Now your Blink cameras should be connected

If your Blink cameras aren’t connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll know immediately. You might see them in the app, but you won’t get a feed from them.

Reconnecting the Wi-Fi is a quick task, and then your system will be running smoothly again.

