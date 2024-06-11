Google Pixel Watch 3 renders shed light on their next smartwatch

Google launched its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, back in 2022. While the company was late to enter the game, its initial foray into the smartwatch market was successful.

However, it wasn’t flawless, as there were a few significant issues. Unlike many of its other endeavors, Google didn’t abandon the product.

The original Pixel Watch was followed up with the Pixel Watch 2 a year later, and Google addressed most of its issues.

However, it would be difficult to gauge the differences even after comparing the original and the successor side-by-side, suggesting that Google has settled on that specific design.

The latest Pixel Watch 3 leak suggests that the upcoming third version won’t be any different.

The leak, from 91Mobiles, includes a handful of spec details and multiple renders of Google’s next smartwatch. The watch looks pretty much the same as its predecessors, no matter how you look at it.

Image: 91Mobiles

The renders reveal the Pixel Watch 3 in a black color scheme with a matching black-colored strap. We can expect the device to be available in more colors, like its predecessors.

But the sad part is that it seems like the same thick but camouflaged bezel may be making a comeback, as the Pixel Watch 3 is said to feature the same 1.2-inch display as the Pixel Watch 2.

While Google may have made minimal tweaks to the design, the differences seem to be minimal, akin to those between the Original and the Pixel Watch 2.

Hence, everything appears to be similar. The renders also depict the same rotating crown and the Wear OS face.

Google Pixel Watch 3 expected specs and dimensions

Image: 91Mobiles

The report also mentions the Pixel Watch 3’s dimensions. According to the outlet, the next Pixel Watch could measure 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm, while the Pixel Watch 2 measures 41 x 41 x 12.3mm.

In retrospect, the Pixel Watch 3 will be thicker; however, the report speculates that this could be due to the larger battery it will accommodate.

The outlet also cites regulatory listing and reveals the Pixel Watch 3 could sport a 307mAh battery, which is bigger than the Pixel Watch 2’s 304mAh battery, but it’s nothing significant.

Image: 91Mobiles

However, the biggest change the report speculates is that the Pixel Watch 3 may come in two sizes, which would be a first for Google.

The renders showcase the same 41mm variant seen previously. However, Google could add a larger “Pro” model or a standard variant with the same specs and a larger 45 mm dial.

Either way, the Pixel Watch 3 is still a long way from its speculated October launch. Between now and then, a lot of development can happen in the rumor mill to better understand what Google has in its store for this year.

