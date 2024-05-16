Massive Pixel 9 leak reveals almost every detail

Google is bringing radical change to the Pixel lineup with the Google Pixel 9 series. Previous rumors have revealed that, unlike previous years, the Pixel 9 series would consist of three handsets: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Still, Google is far from announcing the Pixel 9 series, which, if the search engine company follows its usual schedule, is likely to happen in October.

Today’s Pixel 9 leak is giant, revealing the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL in full, photos with Android boot, and comparisons with other smartphones.

The leak comes from a Russian website, Rozetked, which previously leaked the Pixel 9 Pro. However, the leak was limited.

But the latest leak is more comprehensive. It shows not only the Pixel 9 Pro but also the other two models.

All three Pixel 9 models in all their glory

Image: Rozetked

In the photos, we see all three Pixel 9 models with new camera islands, and it is evident that Google is going for a different look with a flatter and boxy design reminiscent of the current iPhones.

Besides the clear images of all three Pixel 9s, the report has compared them with the latest iPhone 15 series devices.

Image: Rozetked

The Pixel 9 Pro is compared with the iPhone 15 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is compared with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, revealing the unreleased Pixels are identical in size.

On the other hand, the vanilla Pixel 9 is about the same size as the “Pro” model but with only two cameras on its rear.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are shaping up nicely

Image: Rozetked

In addition to the Pixel 9 images, the Russian outlet has revealed vital information about all three Pixel 9 handsets, including their internal codenames, RAM, internal storage, and cameras.

Google Pixel 9 (tokay) Google Pixel 9 Pro (caiman) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (komodo) Design Flat display, flat back, flat edges Flat display, flat back, flat edges Flat display, flat back, flat edges Screen 6.24-inch AMOLED 120Hz panel 6.34-inch AMOLED 120Hz panel 6.73-inch AMOLED 120Hz panel RAM 12GB 16GB 16GB Base Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB Rear Cameras Rear cameras include a primary and a 0.5x ultrawide Rear cameras include a primary, a 0.5x ultrawide, and a 5x periscope telephoto, all 50MP Rear cameras include a primary, a 0.5x ultrawide, and a 5x periscope telephoto, all 50MP UWB No UWB support UWB supported UWB supported Back Panel Glossy finish Matte finish Matte finish

Lastly, Rozetked also revealed that all three Pixel 9 handsets would feature Google’s next-generation Tensor G4 SoC, which isn’t surprising. However, the outlet failed to confirm whether that is the official name.

Google has a terrible track record for keeping upcoming devices secret, so it’s no real surprise that this amount of information is available this far from the expected launch date.

Based on all these details, the next Pixel series is shaping to be excellent, with a trio of flagships and a newer design.

