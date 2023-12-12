Upcoming Galaxy Buds to get AI features to take on Pixel Buds

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have always had great sound quality and features, but they paled in comparison to Google’s Pixel Buds in AI capabilities. But according to a recent report, that is about to change.

The Korean company is reportedly working on a new pair of Galaxy Buds earbuds equipped with on-device AI.

The reports comes from a South Korean business daily, Maeil Business Newspaper, and according to the outlet, Samsung is preparing to drop the AI-powered Galaxy Buds around the second half of 2024.

On-device AI for Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds?

According to the outlet, the new Galaxy Buds will feature on-device AI technology to provide real-time translations.

You are on point if the feature sounds familiar. This is because Google already provides the same feature on its Pixel Buds.

Google calls it “Live Translate,” however, the feature requires an internet connection to work, meaning Google doesn’t process the translations offline and on-device.

In contrast, Samsung’s solution could be different and even superior with the use of AI on the Galaxy Buds, making the function work without an internet connection or transferring your conversations to process them.

This also aligns with Samsung’s AI-heavy initiative for the next year. The company is equipping the upcoming Galaxy S24 series with numerous AI features, and the recent One UI 6.1 leak suggests the same.

One of these so-called AI features involves live call translations powered by AI.

The report also claims the new Galaxy Buds will go above and beyond the voice call translations and “enable real-time face-to-face conversation interpretations,” making Samsung the first company to employ live translations during video calls.

