I’ve been mulling the idea of buying a pair of AirPods Pro for about the past month or so. I still have the original AirPods that were launched back in 2016 and figured I was due for an upgrade. But man, $250 is a whole lot of money to spend on earbuds I’ll either lose or break. I know I’m not the only one in this boat. Thankfully, there are other options out there.

Now, there are a ton of AirPods Pro alternatives out there. Seriously, it’s overwhelming, but there are some serious diamonds in the rough. And let me tell you, I found one for a fraction of the price.

Meet EarFun’s Air Pro wireless earbuds. They basically offer almost everything the AirPods Pro has in its arsenal (alright, not everything, but it’s pretty close), and the best part is that they’re only $80. Let’s see what these puppies have to offer.

Let’s get some of the specs out of the way. The earbuds feature a hybrid active noise-cancellation system that the company claims can eliminate 38db of ambient noise. And under the hood are dual 10mm low-distortion composite dynamic drivers.

As for its design, they look like any other pair of earbuds. There’s nothing super innovative here. They’re lightweight, but without feeling cheap. You can put them in your pocket and completely forget they’re there, so that’s always a plus.

Pairing the earbuds is a breeze too. Simply open the charging case, and the earbuds will automatically power on and enter pairing mode. From there, head on over to your Bluetooth settings, pair the earbuds to your device, and you’re good to go. All in all, it took me less than 10 seconds to get up and running.

When it comes to sound, these earbuds perform insanely well. If you’re a fan of bass, well, you get a lot of that with these. The highs could be a little better, but overall, these headphones offer some killer sound, especially for the price. Truthfully, I was a little blown away at how good they sound, which says a lot.

ANC works really great on these earbuds from EarFun. Every morning or so, one of my cats has a daily ritual where it comes into my office while I’m working and insists on meowing for 10 mins straight. Now, when wearing the Air Pro’s with the volume down to the bare minimum, I literally can’t hear the cat. She dislikes that. So yea, it’s safe to say that ANC on these earbuds is pretty killer.

One thing that also surprised me is how comfortable these earbuds are to wear. I had to switch to the smaller ear tips because the medium size had trouble staying snug in my ears, but I virtually had no issues after switching them out. I think the fact they’re so lightweight has a lot to do with this.

On top of great sound and ease of use, the earbuds are packed with a suite of other helpful features like intuitive tap controls that let you skip tracks, answer calls, turning off noise-cancellation, and switching to ambient mode.

The earbuds from EarFun are also iPX5 water-resistant, offer USB-C quick charge, in-ear infrared detection tech, and more. In addition, the battery life on these earbuds is quite impressive. The company promises up to nine hours of battery life. They work with both Siri and Google Assistant.

All in all, EarFun’s Air Pro earbuds are a solid value. I mean, at just $80, there’s really not much to complain about. These are an incredible pair of earbuds for the price. You get amazing sound, superb active noise-cancellation, excellent battery life, and a whole lot more. Other than a few hiccups with Bluetooth connectivity occasionally, I would absolutely recommend these to anyone looking for a reliable pair of noise-canceling earbuds.

If you’re willing to give them a try, EarFun is extending KnowTechie readers an exclusive 10% discount; just use code EFAIRPRO1 at checkout to see the discount. At the time of writing this, there’s an additional 10% clip-on coupon you can take advantage of, bringing the price down to just $64, which is an absolute steal for these puppies.

