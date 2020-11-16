The Good Premium materials Superior comfort Easy to put together RGB lights! The Bad RGB lights occlude neck rest cushion straps Very heavy 9.5 Overall

For about nine months, my poor coccyx was on the receiving end of a severe beating that soon, thankfully, came to an end. No, I wasn’t involved in some sort of lengthy paddle-based bondage game. I had replaced my old office chair with one of Andaseat’s incredible Throne gaming chairs and my ass couldn’t be happier.

At the time of writing, the Andaseat Throne is on sale for $509.99. That may not seem like an inconsiderable amount of cash, but the price tag is justified. Here’s what all the hype is about.

A throne fit for a king

Given that I’m directly descended from Grace O’Malley, the pirate queen, sitting on something called a Throne feels…well…right. Andaseat has formerly produced racing car seats for BMW and Mercedes Benz, so they know a thing or two about designing a comfortable seat.

In terms of looks, Andaseat has got it right. The chair comes in a matt black, with options to add RGB lights to make things look that little bit more coherent in your gaming room. As I say, I have the RGB option, which presents a minor issue. More on that later, though.

The box contains the Andaseat in several parts. Putting it together is easy, with little in the way of construction to get around aside from a few nuts and bolts. However, it was a bastard to get up the stairs because it weighs about 100 lbs, so bear that in mind when you do buy one (which you really need to do). Or get one of the servants to do it if you are royalty, like me.

You also get a lumbar cushion and a headrest, as well as the multi-positional armrests. It has wheels on the base, which you need thanks to the bulk in this particular chair.

Bright lights

If you select the RGB option, then you will notice that the Throne has piping around the edges, as well as panels in the rear of the seat, behind where you rest your head. The recesses that house these panels are normally empty. If you choose the RGB chair then it will have these recessed blanked off by the RGB panels.

This is all well-and-good if you don’t plan to use the included headrest cushion. However, the cushion has a buckle and straps which would normally fit through the recesses in the back. With the RGB option, they don’t feed through as the portal they would normally pass through is blocked by the light panels.

The straps don’t extend, either, so good luck trying to stretch them over the chair’s bulky shoulders. No chance. I ended up having to unclip the buckle and wedge the two ends underneath the light panel at the back of the seat, as per the photo above. Hopefully, this is something that Andaseat can look into for future chairs, as this was really my only bug-bear.

Warm…leatherette

The chair comes in black PVC leather, which is extremely soft to the touch. So much so, that it really is a pleasure to sit on. Summer here in the UK was unseasonably hot, and my Andaseat Throne remained cool despite temperatures “soaring” to 75 degrees.

Likewise, now that the eternal autumn we find ourselves in has returned from its very brief summer respite, the Throne retains the warmth it absorbs from my modestly-sized buttocks. So, when I return to it after making my 30th cup of joe of the morning, it is pleasant to sit back down upon.

The seat itself has a carbon layer below the outer material, with a dense memory foam cushion beneath that. This thing really has for comfort in mind and, as far as sitting in it goes, it achieves its goals.

Unmatched comfort

The Andaseat Throne is seriously the most comfortable chair I have ever sat in, office, gaming, or otherwise. So much so that I prefer to sit at my desk than anywhere else in the house (which makes going to the toilet a messy affair). Joking aside, this is a glorious place to park your behind and I highly recommend it to anyone.

The omnidirectional armrests make for a highly customizable level of comfort. They swivel, raise up and down, move backward and forwards, and can even be drawn inwards towards your body. Likewise, there are five different tilt modes. My favorite being the 160-degree “sleep mode”, which I have yet to actually use to sleep in, but remains uber comfy anyway.

The lumbar cushion and neck support (when rested on correctly) offer excellent relief from back and neck pain. My shoulders are normally searing with agony after twenty minutes at the desk, but the Andaseat, because of its configuration, reminds you to sit properly to work.

A superior seat, squire

Andaseat really has done it with its Throne gaming chair. It is supremely comfortable, looks good, feels nice, and is customizable beyond what many other gaming or office chairs proffer. It might be a bit on the expensive side, but I guarantee you that it is worth every cent you pay for it and more.

Of course, there are plenty of other ways to give your gaming room that extra bit of pizzazz. You could always add an opto-mechanical keyboard into the equation; why not go for an RGB mouse and gaming headset and complete the look?

Do you own a gaming chair? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

