Review: DXRacer Craft Series gaming chair

DXRacer has been a prominent name in racing-style gaming chairs for a long time now. The company originally started as a luxury sports car seat manufacturer and shifted its focus toward gaming chairs over the years.

Today, we’re going to be checking out the DXRacer Craft Series. The Craft Series is an average-priced option in terms of gaming chairs at $479. It’s made with a cooling gel foam, covered in PU leather, and has several of the features you’d expect from gaming chairs at this price.

I’ve been sitting in the Mavix M7 chair regularly for most of the last year and its mesh design is a lot different than the PU leather and gel foam found in the Craft Series.

Though it was a relatively drastic change, I’ve found the Craft Series to be a pretty comfortable option that passes the gamer test of sitting and staring at a computer screen for hours at a time. So let’s see what this chair is all about.

Assembly and design

One thing that some people may not think about too much when considering a new gaming or office chair is how difficult the setup process can be. Most of these chairs are shipped in several pieces and it’s up to the user to put them together. Sometimes, that’s not an easy process.

The Craft Series follows that same formula and comes separated into several parts. Fortunately, everything was pretty easy to set up.

You have to attach the backrest to the seat, which comes with the armrests already attached. Then, you attach the hydraulics to the bottom of the seat and line it up with the wheeled base and you’re good to go.

Everything lined up well and the Allen wrench tool included in the box made screwing everything together easy. The instructions were clear and I didn’t run into any of the frustrating issues that can sometimes present themselves in “some assembly required” products.

Once the chair was all put together, I noticed that it actually looks really good. I received the “Classic” version of the chair, which is all black with gold accents in the stitching. I’m a huge fan of that style and design and the Craft Series pulls it off quite nicely.

But there are several different design options available on the company’s website. There are seven total designs, including the Classic.

There’s one with a cartoon rabbit in a dinosaur costume on the back and another with a beautifully designed koi fish on the back. If you’re into some wacky designs, check out the different Craft Series options that DXRacer offers.

Gaming chair features and adjustments

So now we’ll start to get into the various features that make up a Craft Series chair. It has all of the normal adjustments that you’d expect out of a gaming or office chair at this price.

As I said earlier, the Craft Series is made out of PU (polyurethane) leather that’s nice and soft and doesn’t get too hot. The armrests adjust in four dimensions. You can slide them up and down, in and out, forward and backward, and even angle them 45 degrees in or out.

The backrest of the chair has integrated lumbar support that you can adjust with a dial on the side. And unlike some other chairs, it’s pretty easy to adjust with the lumbar support maxing out with only a few turns of the dial.

The backrest reclines to 135 degrees and sits up at close to 90 degrees when not reclined at all. I’m a big fan of chairs like this that fold up close to 90 degrees, as it helps me sit with better posture and pushes me forward closer to my desk.

On the top of the backrest sits a gel neck pillow. The pillow is super comfortable, though it requires a little adjustment to get it into the right position when you first sit down.

But that might be because the chair is rated for a max height of six feet tall. At around 6’1″ or 6’2″ myself, the chair is still pretty comfortable for me, though I would imagine anyone any taller than myself would experience some issues. It would be nice if the hydraulics lifted the seat up just a little bit more.

Is the DXRacer Craft Series gaming chair comfortable?

So now on to the main question: is the DXRacer Craft Series comfortable? After sitting in the chair for at least eight hours a day for weeks on end, I can safely say that the chair is pretty comfortable for a chair at its price.

It features a hard foam seat and backrest that feel a little stiff at first. But, like many gaming chairs of this style, the Craft Series quickly begins to mold into a comfortable and support firmness that stays comfortable for hours on end.

These style chairs have a tendency to get warm with the PU leather covering not allowing much air to breathe. The Craft Series does suffer from a little heat after you’ve been sitting a while. But it’s not too bad at all, and if you stand up for just a few seconds, it goes back to normal temps.

The dimensions of the chair are nearly perfect, as well. It’s wide enough that it doesn’t feel like it’s smothering you. But the armrests adjust enough to make finding a comfortable positioning easy.

As long as you’re not much taller than the recommended 6 feet, then you will be happy with the comfort of the DXRacer Craft Series.

Should you buy this gaming chair?

Anyone in the market for a good gaming chair should definitely consider the DXRacer Craft Series. It’s incredibly comfortable and actually comes in at a relatively good price for a chair of its caliber.

As I said earlier in the review, it reminds me a lot of the Secretlab Titan Series, and that’s certainly the case when looking at the details. It’s built with similar specs and the version I have even looks a lot like a Titan. The Titan starts out at around $549. So you can save an extra few bucks with the $479 Craft Series, too.

It’s not quite as comfortable as my current favorite chair, the Mavix M7. I much prefer the mesh design of the Mavix over the PU leather/foam found in the Craft Series. But the Mavix M7 is a nearly $800 chair, so I wouldn’t expect the same level of comfort from a chair that’s a fraction of its price.

All-in-all, the Craft Series is a great chair, as long as you’re not taller than 6 feet. You can check out the entire Craft Series lineup on the DXRacer website.

The Craft Series isn’t on Amazon, but if you are a fan of the brand and want something more breathable, the DXRacer with breathable mesh is available for $399.

