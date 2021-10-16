Review: EarFun Air Pro 2 – true wireless earbuds with great comfort and amazing sound

A couple of months ago, I had the opportunity to test out a pair of true wireless earbuds from EarFun. I found that the EarFun Free 2 earbuds were a good pair of headphones at a great price. After enjoying those earbuds so much, I was happy to get the chance to try out another option from the company, the EarFun Air Pro 2.

The Air Pro 2 wireless earbuds are the latest offering from EarFun, and they are the pinnacle of what the company has to offer in the earbud department. At $79.99, the Air Pro 2 earbuds are the company’s new flagship truly wireless earbuds and it has gone all-in with the earbuds’ capabilities.

EarFun’s Air Pro 2s features the companies second-generation Quiet Smart active noise cancellation to help you cut out unwanted sounds from the outside. I’ve been using these earbuds for a little over a week now, and I think I may have found my new permanent pair. Here’s what I think of the EarFun Air Pro 2 wireless earbuds:

Setup and pairing the Air Pro 2 earbuds is a breeze

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

As is generally the case with EarFun’s products, initial setup and pairing the Air Pro 2 earbuds is a super simple process. The first time you open the case, the earbuds will automatically pair with your device as long as it is searching for a connection.

To change to a different device, just pop the earbuds back in the case, forget them on the original device, and start pairing on the next device you want to connect. When you take the earbuds out of the case, they will automatically pair to the next device, as long as they’re forgotten on the original.

Speaking of the case, it’s a very sleek-looking egg-shaped design. It has a matte finish that feels very nice and doesn’t get super dirty from my greasy fingers. There’s an LED indicator light for charging levels on the front and a USB-C port on the back for charging.

The earbuds themselves look super cool. I know looks aren’t super important for earbuds that are generally lodged in your ears mostly out of sight, but I can’t get over how good these look. They take a more classic, black design and add a little red flair to help make the earbuds stand out a bit.

The Air Pro 2 earbuds feel really good in my ears. They caused little to no irritation even after a couple of hours of continual use while I mowed my grass. But enough about how the earbuds look. Let’s get into how they sound.

But how do they sound?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

A pair of earbuds can be the most comfortable thing in the world and they’ll still be pretty much useless if they don’t sound good. Fortunately, that’s nothing you have to worry about with the Air Pro 2s.

Much like with the EarFun Free 2 earbuds, I was surprised by how much bass I got from the Air Pro 2s. Listening to music with these earbuds is a real treat, combining the bass with the comfort level that the earbuds provide.

I also spend a good amount of time listening to podcasts as well as more story-based content (Matt Mercer and the rest of the Critical Role cast really sparked my love for Dungeons & Dragons) and it’s important to have the clearest sound possible when listening to stuff like that to make sure you hear every word of every conversation.

The EarFun Air Pro 2 earbuds’ sound is crystal clear at all times. Even in some of the most distorted music or hectic conversations, every word of every sentence comes out as clear as day in these earbuds.

Active Noise Cancelling is a big win for the Air Pro 2s

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

One of the major selling points with the Air Pro 2s is their noise-canceling, and it is definitely something worth mentioning. Active Noise Canceling has never ceased to amaze me, and these earbuds don’t disappoint. Even with nothing playing through the earbuds, outside noise is muffled pretty well and I can’t hear any outside noise when playing music.

The Air Pro 2s also utilizes their six microphones to offer an ambient sound mode in case you need to hear anything around you. The first time I checked it out I went straight from noise-canceling to ambient sound mode while on my porch and was greeted with the sound of a group of birds fighting over bread or some other stupid shit. It almost sounded like a scene out of a Jurassic Park movie.

Overall, the sound of the Air Pro 2s is really good, but expect the mode to drain the normal seven-hour battery life quicker. Whether you’re listening to some extra bassy music or just relaxing with a podcast, the sound from these earbuds is crystal clear.

Should you buy the Air Pro 2 earbuds?

Just like with the EarFun Free 2s, I’ve been very impressed by the Air Pro 2 earbuds. They are super comfortable and stylish, and their sound is loud and clear. I love the design of these earbuds and the Active Noise Canceling is very impressive.

Of course, these earbuds are a little more expensive than the $50 EarFun Free 2s at $79.99, but I think the increase in price is absolutely worth it. These earbuds are incredibly comfortable and offer impeccable sound. If you’re in the market for a great set of truly wireless earbuds in this price range, you won’t be disappointed with the Air Pro 2s.

