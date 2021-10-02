I’m not a projector buff by any stretch. In my 37 years living on this planet, I think I have ever owned one or two throughout my life. The last one I tried out was from Dser and I absolutely loved it, so having a bit more experience under my belt, I figured I’d take a look at some more thrown my way.

This projector from Vamvo is another great option bundled at an affordable price point. At $129, the L4200 is your standard run-of-the-mill HD projector. You can plug your phone into it to watch all your favorite Netflix shows, it’s capable of projecting content at 720P resolution, and it’s lightweight making it extremely portable.

I’ll be honest, I’m not too hip when it comes to all the jargon that’s usually found in these sort of projector reviews, so I’ll drop all the key product features below:

Size: 9.64 x 6.53 x 3.2-inches

Weight: 2.7 Lbs

50,000 hours LED lamp life

Built-in dual stereo speakers with SRS 3800 lux brightness

720P native resolution

2000:1 contrast ratio

Multiple ports, including HDMI, USB, audio, and AV interfaces

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

This projector works just like it’s advertised. Within five minutes of taking the device out of the box, I was able to launch a show from Netflix with my iPhone with minimal effort. It comes with a remote, a nifty travel case, and all the wires you’ll need to get started (I had to use my own Lightning HDMI adapter, because you know, Apple).

Watching content on this projector is really nice. According to the product listing, its standard resolution is 720P, but watching a quick episode of Breaking Bad, I was able to watch it in 1080P. The picture is really good too, with colors coming in bright with excellent contrast.

Depending on what you’re displaying the projector on, screen sizes vary. You can go as small as 44-inches all the way to a massive 200-inch screen. Just keep in mind, the bigger you go, the more you’ll have to tinker around with the focus and keystone adjustments. Which, by the way, is insanely easy to do with this projector.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

For $129, this is a solid mini projector. Sure, it’s not the same viewing experience as I would get on my OLED TV, but it’s surprisingly close. And in most cases, most people won’t either. My wife walked in on me testing this projector and was immediately impressed by how good the picture was. And that’s the reaction I’ll expect most users will have when they try it out for themselves.

Projectors aren’t meant to look like TVs, unless you spend a boatload of cash on one that supports 4K. And that’s the point. In most cases, you’ll be projecting this outside or somewhere you normally wouldn’t be able to put a TV.

But I can say, Vamvo’s L4200 mini projector is a solid offering and it ticks off all the boxes in a budget-minded projector. While I wish it supported a WiFi connection, there’s still a lot to like here and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it.

Vamvo’s L4200 mini-projector can be purchased via the company’s website for $129, but at the time of writing, Amazon has a better deal, clocking the price in at just $89. Obviously, going the Amazon route is the better option here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.