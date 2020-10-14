This mini projector that normally costs $139 is down to just $89 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day strikes again. What would normally cost you $139, this Dser mini projector is down to just $89 with promo code DSERPROJ along with clipping the $10 on-site coupon. If you’ve been meaning to buy a new projector, you’ll know they are not cheap. So do yourself a favor and get this instead. Trust us, your wallet will thank you later for this.

So what does this puppy have to offer? The projector projection size varies from 30” to 160”. The video projector provides clear, realistic, and realistic reproduction of detail with 1280x720P native resolution. The movie projector also built-in 2x 3w speaker to produce an excellent loud sound quality, which will give you a shock experience. It works with just about any device too. This includes laptops, HDMI, USB, and a whole lot more.

For a full list of product features, be sure to check out the Amazon page here. The good thing here is that this falls outside of Amazon Prime Day, so even if you’re not a Prime member, you can still jump on this deal. The promo code expires on October 16 so you still have plenty of time. Click the button below for more info.

