Review: DaVinci IQC vaporizer – I think I just unlocked a new level of stoned

I’m a big fan of weed. I’ve been dabbling in cannabis for a while now, so needless to say, I was super excited when my home state finally made it legal. I was even more excited when I was approached with the opportunity to test out the new DaVinci IQC vaporizer.

I’ve had some experience with my fair share of vaporizers in the past, but nothing I’ve tried meets the technological prowess that can be found in the DaVinci IQC.

The IQC is a smart vaporizer with its own Android app (there’s a web app available for those on iOS). Needless to say, this isn’t some simple stoner invention that helps you catch a buzz. A lot of thought and design went into the DaVinci IQC, and I’ve been pretty pleased with its performance. So let’s get into it.

How does it look?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Of course, the first thing you notice when unboxing something new is how it’s designed. The IQC has a pretty simplistic design, but that doesn’t make it any less gorgeous. The IQC comes with a brushed aluminum casing that is both stylish and easy to grip.

The vape comes in four different colors: onyx, emerald, ruby, and sapphire. I’ve got the sapphire version and I’m a big fan of the way it looks. When you first pull out the IQC, you’ll notice several little dots on the front. That’ll be where the device displays temperature and settings using LED lights.

On the back, you’ll find the device’s USB-C charging port. With USB-C charging, you can charge the DaVinci IQC up to full in just two hours.

Opening up the top reveals the removable and rechargeable 3,000 Mah battery that you can replace whenever you want. There’s also a removable “flavor chamber” with an included metal pick that you can use to clean the vape after a session.

When you open up the bottom of the IQC, you see the glass-lined ceramic oven where you load up your bud for vaporizing. It has a nice, smooth metal tray that feeds into it, making loading up the vaporizer quick and easy.

How does the DaVinci IQC work?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

As I said before, I’ve had my fair share of run-ins with various weed vaporizers, but I’ve never used something quite like the DaVinci IQC. So needless to say, I was a bit intimidated by this fancy device. Any worries that I had were quickly squashed after the first session.

Again, loading up the IQC is as easy as can be. The instructions (yes, I read the instructions) say to load the oven up to the top of the white line and that’s easy to do using the little metal chute that feeds into it. Then you just close it up, turn it on, and wait for it to heat up.

When you first turn on the IQC, you’ll see that LED display light up and give you a battery level indicator. After a few seconds, you get a series of flashing boxes that let you know your IQC is heating up. But what exactly do those boxes indicate? This is where the IQC lives up to its smart reputation.

This vape has predetermined settings, which it calls “Smart Paths” that heat up your bud to a certain temperature. I’m not going to detail the four different paths, but their functionality is really cool.

Basically, a Smart Path will heat your IQC up to a certain temperature and slowly increase that temperature over an eight-minute session. This helps your weed burn up evenly so you get nice, steady hits during the whole session.

Of course, you can bypass the device’s Smart Paths and choose a specific temperature every time, but I’ve found that the Smart Paths work really well to deliver a nice vaping session every time.

Now let’s talk about getting stoned

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Now, full disclosure, I had all intentions of trying out the IQC for the first time and then immediately sitting down to write out my initial thoughts. Boy was I wrong.

It’s been a little while since I’ve used a flower vaporizer for weed, so I was pleasantly surprised by the outcome. I loaded up the hopper and started out on Smart Path three. Once the IQC buzzed at me letting me know it had reached the right temperature, I began puffing away.

The IQC hits beautifully. The steadily increasing temperature makes for some flavorful vapor that is consistently produced. The flower burns steadily over time as the temperature goes up, so you know you’re getting everything you can out of your bud.

Now here’s the thing: Vaping weed is a lot different than smoking it. The hits are much smoother, and they don’t feel quite as intense. But you’re still getting the same amount of THC goodness out of every hit. The first session I had with my IQC took me a bit further down the rabbit hole than I expected.

I spent the majority of the first eight-minute session with the IQC giddily inhaling as if I was breathing the freshest air that man can breathe. I can only describe the following 10 minutes as a wonderful cat-nap during which I never actually went to sleep. The best part about it was that when I snapped back I had forgotten that I already had a session, so I loaded it up and went again!

Should you buy the DaVinci IQC?

DaVinci is no stranger when it comes to cannabis vaporizers, and the IQC is a culmination of the company’s work over the years. Its powerful replaceable battery that can be charged super-fast via USB-C helps make the IQC an extremely convenient vaporizer.

Priced at $229, the IQC is slightly pricey, but you do get what you pay for with this device. The vaporizer comes with a five-year warranty so you can feel confident that it will work for a long time to come.

If you’re looking for a smart and well-designed vaporizer that’s easy to use and easy to control, then I absolutely recommend the DaVinci IQC. It’s the perfect combination of compact and efficient, and it delivers a nice, smooth hit of vapor on a consistent basis.

