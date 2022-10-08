The Vankyo V700W projector turns your home into a theater

Not too long ago, home projectors were only accessible by home-theater enthusiasts comfortable spending a good bit of money.

But now, more consumer-friendly options are on the market, like the Vankyo Performance V700W.

The Vankyo Performance V700W is a Full HD projector with dual speakers made to sit right in your living room. It’s got HDMI and wireless video input, so you can stream easily using a phone, computer, or anything else with HDMI.

Sponsored Pick VANKYO Performance V700W 1080P Projector Enjoy your favorite movies in a cinema-like environment at home without having to invest thousands of dollars. With the best-in-class features, this projector is the perfect choice for most people looking for a projector. Buy Now

And you might think that a projector like this would break the bank, but that’s not necessarily the case.

The Vankyo Performance V700W is available on the company’s website for $299. But is it any good? Let’s see what it’s all about.

Project up to 120 inches

Image: KnowTechie

With the Vankyo Performance V700W, your living room TV will look tiny. The projector displays a screen of up to 120 inches while maintaining 1080P video quality.

The projector offers 420 ANSI lumens of brightness, making it capable of projecting even under the brightest lights.

Of course, your picture gets more vibrant and clear as your surroundings get darker, but it still works decently in the light.

The Vankyo Performance V700W has a 120-inch projector screen that you can hang up for the best view.

Sponsored Pick VANKYO Performance V700W 1080P Projector Enjoy your favorite movies in a cinema-like environment at home without having to invest thousands of dollars. With the best-in-class features, this projector is the perfect choice for most people looking for a projector. Buy Now

You will need to find a wall space or mounting system to stretch the screen out, but optimizing the projector’s performance is a great addition.

The projector handles focus and keystone correction using the included remote control. Additionally, there are a couple of buttons that dial in the projector’s focus.

And there’s a quick settings setup for keystone correction to get the perfect picture. You can zoom the picture in and out using the Performance V700W remote.

Input options and Bluetooth speakers

Image: KnowTechie

There are several different ways that you can use the Vankyo Performance V700W. You can connect wirelessly with your phone or with a wired display connection through HDMI.

With the HDMI ports located on the back, you can connect just about any device and use this projector as your display.

Just act as if it’s a TV or computer monitor, and use the Performance V700W like you would any other device. And adding a wireless connection to your smartphone is pretty simple as well.

To do this, make sure the projector and smartphone are connected to the same WiFi network and find the screen-mirroring option on your phone.

Sponsored Pick VANKYO Performance V700W 1080P Projector Enjoy your favorite movies in a cinema-like environment at home without having to invest thousands of dollars. With the best-in-class features, this projector is the perfect choice for most people looking for a projector. Buy Now

The Performance V700W has a built-in sound system. With dual 5W speakers, you can treat the projector as an all-in-one home theater device. You can even connect a USB drive and play movies or shows directly from the projector.

The projector’s 5W speakers aren’t going to blow anyone away by any means. But it’s nice to at least have some sort of onboard speakers for your entertainment.

However, if the included speakers aren’t enough, the Performance V700W also has passthrough Bluetooth.

Utilizing this allows it to connect to an external speaker. Adding a little extra sound to your experience is a great feature.

Want to listen to some tunes but don’t have any speakers lying around? You can connect your smartphone to the Performance V700W via Bluetooth and use it as a standalone speaker.

Problem solved.

Get the theater experience at home

Image: KnowTechie

There’s nothing quite like the original theater experience of watching the latest action films on the massive screen. And now, you can bring a glimpse of that experience into your home with this projector.

The Vankyo Performance V700W is an affordable entry option for those looking for an easy-to-use projector experience in their home.

It can project up to 120 inches and has a white screen dedicated to high-quality projecting.

And it’s super easy to use as well. Just plug in any device via HDMI, and you’re ready to start projecting on the big screen. Or hook up to WiFi and use screen mirroring on your smartphone.

The Vankyo V700W is available on the company’s website for $299. Click below to learn more about this home theater projector.

Sponsored Pick VANKYO Performance V700W 1080P Projector Enjoy your favorite movies in a cinema-like environment at home without having to invest thousands of dollars. With the best-in-class features, this projector is the perfect choice for most people looking for a projector. Buy Now

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.