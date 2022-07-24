VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro: The world’s smallest 1080p projector

So you want to watch your favorite movie on a massive screen but don’t have the space or budget for a full-blown home theater setup?

If so, you may need a small, affordable projector. The Leisure 470 Pro is probably already among your main contenders, but is it worth your money?

The Leisure 470 Pro is one of the best projectors in its price range. The projector produces decent image quality, supports Android and iOS devices, and is very versatile in terms of connectivity.

However, consider a higher-end LCD if you need a more immersive experience. Read on for a full review of the Leisure 470 Pro, its pros and cons, and whether or not it’s worth your money.

Pros of the Leisure 470 Pro

Image: KnowTechie

Affordable: The projector is very cheap, making it an excellent choice for people who want to save money.

The projector is very cheap, making it an excellent choice for people who want to save money. Lightweight and portable: The Leisure 470 Pro is the smallest Full HD LCD projector in the world. It weighs only 2.2 lbs (about 1 kg), making it easy to carry around.

The Leisure 470 Pro is the smallest Full HD LCD projector in the world. It weighs only 2.2 lbs (about 1 kg), making it easy to carry around. Decent picture quality: The projector’s native resolution of 1080p and 600:1 contrast ratio produce exceptional clarity and detail, making it an excellent choice for watching movies or playing video games.

The projector’s native resolution of 1080p and 600:1 contrast ratio produce exceptional clarity and detail, making it an excellent choice for watching movies or playing video games. Supports Android and iOS: You can connect an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Android device to the projector using a compatible cable, allowing you to enjoy content from your mobile devices on a larger screen.

You can connect an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Android device to the projector using a compatible cable, allowing you to enjoy content from your mobile devices on a larger screen. Versatile connectivity: The multiple input options give you the freedom and flexibility to connect the projector to various devices, such as your phone, laptop, or gaming console.

Cons of the Leisure 470 Pro

Limited features: The projector is limited in features and image quality. It doesn’t have 4K or HDR support, and the picture quality isn’t as good as some of the more expensive projectors on the market.

The projector is limited in features and image quality. It doesn’t have 4K or HDR support, and the picture quality isn’t as good as some of the more expensive projectors on the market. Requires external speakers for better audio: The projector’s built-in speaker is decent, but you’ll get better sound quality if you connect an external speaker.

Who Should Buy the Leisure 470 Pro?

Image: KnowTechie

You should buy the Leisure 470 Pro if you’re looking for an affordable, decent, and portable projector. It’s also a good choice for those who own Android or iOS devices that can connect to the projector. However, it’s not as good of an option for those who want an immersive experience.

In addition, this projector is a worthwhile pick if you’re an avid camper or an outdoors person. You can use it for both indoor and outdoor movie nights without issues.

Why the Leisure 470 Pro Is Worth Your Money

As I mentioned, the Leisure 470 Pro is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a decent, affordable projector. To put things into perspective, let’s look at some of the features this LCD offers:

Compact design: The Leisure 470 Pro is a small, 1080p native projector from VANKYO. It’s 40% smaller than its competitors, making it very portable.

The Leisure 470 Pro is a small, 1080p native projector from VANKYO. It’s 40% smaller than its competitors, making it very portable. Wi-Fi compatible: The projector has 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to screen-mirror from your Android or iOS device.

The projector has 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to screen-mirror from your Android or iOS device. Decent built-in speaker and fans: The projector also comes with a 3W speaker for decent sound quality, so you don’t need to connect an external speaker. Additionally, the projector has two cooling fans to prevent overheating, ensuring you can use it for long hours without any issues.

The projector also comes with a 3W speaker for decent sound quality, so you don’t need to connect an external speaker. Additionally, the projector has two cooling fans to prevent overheating, ensuring you can use it for long hours without any issues. Versatile connectivity: In terms of connectivity, the Leisure 470 Pro is very versatile. It supports HDMI, USB, AV, and TF card inputs. That means you can connect it to various devices, such as your laptop, TV box, or gaming console.

In terms of connectivity, the Leisure 470 Pro is very versatile. It supports HDMI, USB, AV, and TF card inputs. That means you can connect it to various devices, such as your laptop, TV box, or gaming console. High resolution: In terms of image quality, the Leisure 470 Pro is decent. It’s not the best projector on the market, but it’s still good enough for most people. The projector has a native resolution of 1080p.

In terms of image quality, the Leisure 470 Pro is decent. It’s not the best projector on the market, but it’s still good enough for most people. The projector has a native resolution of 1080p. 600:1 contrast ratio: Additionally, the projector has a contrast ratio of 600:1, meaning that it can produce deep blacks and bright whites. Still, it has a keystone correction of +/- 15 degrees, so you can adjust the image if it’s not perfectly square.

In a nutshell, this projector is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. It’s also a good choice for people who want a cheap, decent projector.

Image: KnowTechie

Key Takeaways

The Leisure 470 Pro is a small, lightweight, and affordable 1080p projector, perfect for people who want decent picture quality at a low price. The projector is also versatile, as it supports Android and iOS devices.

The Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro can be found on the company’s website for $249.99. In addition, a current sale has it down to just $169.99, but KnowTechie readers get an exclusive discount found below. Click here for additional details.

BONUS DEAL: Use promo code KNOWTECHIE at checkout and get the Leisure 470 Pro for just $149.99. Act fast, this offer is valid through July 31.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.