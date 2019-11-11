Review: Vankyo Performance V600 projector – a solid projector for the price

The Good Great, clean picture Impressive bulb for projecting in bright light Plenty of display hook-ups Loud speakers (but a bit tinny) The Bad The projector gets a bit loud Flimsy kickstand for adjusting height 8.8 Overall

If you have a media room but hate the idea (or cost) of throwing a huge TV in there, then a projector can be the way to go. In recent years, the technology behind these things has improved tremendously and has helped bring the cost down quite a bit in the process.

Today, we’ll be looking at the Vankyo Performance V600 projector. At $249, it’s not the cheapest on the market, but it definitely isn’t the most expensive.

The Vankyo V600 projector displays in 1080p

According to the stats on this projector, it will display in full 1080p at up to 300 inches wide. It features a 15-degree keystone correction dial for adjustments.

While I was unable to do any real testing on image quality, I can confidently say that the image looked great on both HD YouTube videos and Blu-ray movies. I was unable to test it at the full 300 inches, but at 150 inches (wide) it still produced a crisp picture. It was also exceptionally bright, and produced a quality picture with the blinds open and lights turned on.

The only major issue I had with the image quality was when it was projecting smaller text. Even at smaller sizes (100 inches), there was a slight blur on captions and other on-screen text. It wasn’t enough to be an annoyance, but it is still worth noting.

The Vankyo V600 features an SD slot, VGA, 2 HDMI ports, and 2 USB plugs, so regardless of what you want to project, you have plenty of options. It also includes a remote to switch between modes and change the volume. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack, which you’ll probably want to use. Why is that? Well, I’m glad you asked.

The speakers on the Vankyo definitely leave something to be desired

The V600 features two 5-watt speakers and while they definitely can get loud, the sound is just empty and very flat. If we’re being honest though, most people don’t buy projectors for the speakers, so hooking up a speaker with the audio jack is definitely the way to go.

The built-in speakers also don’t do a great job of covering up the projector’s biggest issue – it’s loud.

If you are looking for a quiet projector, this probably isn’t for you. Even with the built-in speakers turned way up, there is a consistent hum that comes from the projector. It’s not a deal-breaker, but if you plan on using this for a media room, make sure it is well away from where you plan on sitting.

Overall, there’s a lot to like about the projector

I would have liked to see something more than a thin, screw-out stand for adjusting the height (shown above), but again, for the price, it’s hard to complain too much about things like that.

At the end of the day, however, the Vankyo crushes it in its price range. At $250, you get a stellar picture and a solidly-constructed box. It does get a bit warm after multi-hour use, but it has plenty of vents and even after watching it for an entire workday, it never felt overly hot. If you are looking for a projector for your home or office and have a moderate budget, the Vankyo V600 projector definitely fits the bill.

A sample unit was provided for the purpose of this review.

