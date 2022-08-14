OneOdio’s FM1 is an affordable microphone for gamers and streamers

While most gaming headsets tend to come with their own microphone, it’s hard to beat the recording quality of a standalone microphone. And you don’t have to break the bank to find one that sounds good for your Discord or recording needs.

Today, we’re going to take a look at the OneOdio FM1. The FM1 is a standalone USB microphone with an included, removable pop filter. Its plug-and-play design has onboard controls and support for several different systems.

The OneOdio FM1 is available on Aliexpress and usually retails for $81.98. But if you act quickly, the mic is currently on sale for 50 percent off, bringing the price down to just $40.99. So let’s see what it’s all about.

Simple and easy to use

Microphones, and sound hardware in general, can be overly complicated with programs, drivers, and tons of settings that need to be tweaked. But OneOdio designed the FM1 to be simple to set up and use.

First, the FM1 connects to your PC or gaming console via USB. So you don’t have to deal with multiple wires or compatibility issues.

Second, there aren’t any external drivers or programs that you’ll have to download. It’s designed to just be able to plug in and start recording.

And finally, all of your sound controls are located easily on the front of the microphone itself. There you’ll find a gain knob to control how loud your recording is.

You’ll also find a mute button and a monitor button that allows you to pass sound through to your headphones so you can hear how you sound.

Wide compatibility

The OneOdio FM1 is a desktop microphone, but it is not limited to working with your computer.

When it comes to your PC or laptop, the mic will work with just about any operating system, including Windows, Mac, and even Linux.

But you can also use the FM1 with a gaming console, such as the PS4 or PS5. So you won’t have to settle for that weak mic attached to your gaming headset.

As we mentioned earlier, the OneOdio is a desktop microphone with a metal stand that can fit anywhere on a flat surface. It’s also a condenser microphone that relies on vibrations and electrical signals to transmit sound.

Because condenser microphones are more sensitive than dynamic microphones, external vibrations can distort sound recordings, especially for a mic designed to sit flat on a stationary surface like the FM1.

Essentially, any vibration affecting the desk your mic sits on can distort its sound.

To get around this, however, OneOdio added a shock-absorbing silica gel to the bottom of the FM1 to act as a buffer against external vibrations.

Check out the FM1 microphone to step up your recording game

If you’re a gamer or streamer considering moving from a headset mic to a standalone microphone, but you don’t want the hassle of setting up complicated new sound equipment, check out the OneOdio FM1.

This microphone is super easy to use, with a USB plug-and-play connection and onboard settings controls. And it’ll work on PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5.

And at the normal price of $81.98, the FM1 is a pretty affordable option to get you started.

But again, it’s currently on sale for $40.99 on Aliexpress, which is a super appealing price for users looking to try out a standalone microphone for the first time.

