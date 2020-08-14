Here’s how to find your download list on your PlayStation 4

One of the most useful features on the PlayStation 4 is the ability to have it download updates in the background while it is in rest mode. I mean, have you ever tried to turn your console on and update your games while every other PlayStation 4 owner is doing the same thing? Yeah, the network grinds to a halt, and it’s not particularly speedy to begin with.

The only trouble with having games update while you’re asleep is that you don’t always see the notification that tells you it finished updating. Thankfully, the PlayStation 4 makes it easy to see what has been downloaded on your console, so you know if your games, themes, or even the console itself have updated overnight.

So, where is my downloads list on my PlayStation 4?

Short answer: You can find it from your Notifications

It’s pretty easy to find your download list on your PS4. With only a few taps, you’ll know what your console downloaded overnight.

Go to (Notifications) from the home screen on your PS4. The easiest way to do this is to hold the PS button on your controller to open the Quick Menu Press the Options button on your controller Scroll to Downloads on the menu that pops up

Now you’ll be able to see your entire PS4 download history, from games to themes to updates and more, including what date they were downloaded on. You can also clear the list so it is easier to read in the future.

