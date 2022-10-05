Save $50 on Eufy’s new security cams with this exclusive offer

Eufy launched two new security cameras, and to build some hype around these products, Eufy is hooking KnowTechie readers up with an exclusive $50 discount.

The offer is good from now until December 31, and using promo code WSEUFYCAM3C50 at checkout will knock $50 off your total order. But, again, you won’t find this deal anywhere else.

So what about these new Eufy security cams, and what do they offer?

The Eufy Cam3 and Eufy Cam3C cameras boast 365-day battery life + solar charging, 4K UHD + night VisionAI recognition, and compatibility with all Eufy security devices.

Image: KnowTechie

What do they cost?

Admittedly, these cameras are not cheap. But considering all the features baked into them, the price justifies the cost. So here’s how much they’ll run you.

Thankfully, using code promo WSEUFYCAM3C50 will save you $50 off the usual asking price. But, hey, that’s better than nothing.

Deals Eufy Cam3 and Eufy Cam3C Security Cams The Eufy Cam3 and Eufy Cam3C cameras boast 365-day battery life + solar charging, 4K UHD + night VisionAI recognition, and compatibility with all Eufy security devices.



Save $50 with promo code WSEUFYCAM3C50. The offer runs through December 31. Eufy Cam3 Eufy Cam3C

Eufy latest outdoor cameras offer value and peace of mind

Image: Eufy

Ultimately, if you are in the market for a new outdoor camera and want some smarts to back it up, there is much to like about these new options from Eufy.

If you are more of a set-it-and-forget-it type of person, the eufyCam 3 will be perfect thanks to its solar panels.

However, if you want to save a bit of money and don’t mind charging your cameras a couple of times a year, the eufyCam 3C looks extremely promising.

