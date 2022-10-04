Eufy’s new outdoor security cameras feature AI and 4K visuals

Anker’s smart security sub-brand, Eufy, just released its third-gen camera systems. The eufyCam 3 and eufyCam 3c come with self-learning AI to recognize your family members and 4K visuals.

BionicMind is the name Eufy has chosen for the AI system. The company claims a 99% accuracy “over time” in recognizing familiar people, pets, and objects.

That categorizing data then gets saved on the free storage in Eufy’s HomeBase 3 base unit. With that out of the way, let’s look at the two new cameras in the range.

Eufy’s eufyCam 3

Image: Eufy

The flagship eufyCam 3 has a 13,000 mAh battery inside. Eufy says that’s nearly a year of recording from one charge, but that’s not all.

In theory, that battery never gets close to empty, as the onboard solar panel can store up to 300 mAh daily.

Then you get 4K footage, 8x zoom, color night vision, and expandable local storage on the HomeBase 3 unit. It has 16GB of internal storage, but you can expand that to 16TB by installing HDDs or SSDs.

A two-camera kit with the HomeBase 3 unit is $549.99, but you also have other configuration options. A 3-camera kit is $679.99, and a 4-camera kit is $799.99. You can get additional cameras for $219.99 each.

As an added bonus, people that purchase the camera kits from Eufy directly can save an additional $50 by using code WSEUFYCAM3C50 at checkout.

eufyCam 3C

The eufyCam 3C is a smaller version of the flagship. It has a common core of features: 4K recording, the edge-processed AI vision and the same HomeBase 3 storage unit.

The battery is smaller, with Eufy saying you’ll have to recharge them every six months. They also don’t have the onboard solar panel, so you must get the ladder out to recharge them.

But, for the cheaper price, it’s not the end of the world. A two-unit kit of the eufyCam 3C and the HomeBase 3 unit costs $469.99.

A four-cam kit is $699.99, and a three-cam kit is $579.99. You can buy individual cameras for $179.99 each.

As an added bonus, people that purchase the camera kits from Eufy directly can save an additional $50 by using code WSEUFYCAM3C50 at checkout.

Eufy has some solid options with its latest outdoor cameras

Ultimately, if you are in the market for a new outdoor camera and want some smarts to back it up, there is a lot to like about these new options from Eufy.

If you are more of a set-it-and-forget-it type of person, the eufyCam 3 will be perfect thanks to its solar panels.

However, if you are looking to save a bit of money and don’t mind charging your cameras a couple times a year, the eufyCam 3C looks extremely promising.

