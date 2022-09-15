GoPro’s new action cameras are perfect for social media videos

GoPro just announced a new family of action cams, the Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini. Both cameras have a new 10-bit sensor with 27 megapixels and an 8:7 aspect ratio.

The odd-seeming aspect ratio makes the new action cams perfect for creation. You can crop the image to fit TikTok’s 9:16 aspect ratio, YouTube’s 9:16, or Instagram’s 1:1 ratio without losing much detail.

That’s huge, meaning you don’t need multiple cameras or takes to get content for all your platforms.

The Hero 11 Black is in the same shell as the last version, so all of the GoPro Mods work with it. You can also get it as a Creator Edition that comes with the Volta battery grip.

Both cameras have a common core built around that sensor, with all of GoPro’s image processing tweaks. These include image stabilization, Hypersmooth 5.0, and a new HyperView digital lens.

They also come with GoPro’s new Enduro battery tech. It’s removable on the Hero 11 Black and built-in on the Mini version.

That Mini is essentially the Hero 11 Black, without the external screens. That makes it tiny, and it has two sets of mounting fingers, so you have more options for where to stick it.

Pricing and availability for the new GoPros

Image: KnowTechie

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is available in either the standalone camera or the Creator Edition. The pricing is kind of weird, however.

The standalone camera is $499.99, and the Creator Edition is $699.99. If you buy from GoPro and get a GoPro Subscription, you get $100 off.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is $399.99 without GoPro Subscription or $299.99 with one. That gets released on October 25.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.