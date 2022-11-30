Eufy cameras caught secretly uploading local footage to cloud

Eufy, an affordable security camera brand from Anker, is under fire for security concerns regarding uploaded footage.

The brand markets itself as a local security system where footage is stored locally, and not uploaded to the cloud. But a recent discovery challenges that entire premise.

Paul Moore is a security consultant. Last week, Moore discovered a significant flaw in how the Eufy Doorbell Dual Camera had been storing data.

Moore shared a video showing how the camera had been uploading and storing images of faces on the cloud. The camera did this despite Moore not signing up for a Eufy Cloud Storage account.

You have some serious questions to answer @EufyOfficial



Here is irrefutable proof that my supposedly "private", "stored locally", "transmitted only to you" doorbell is streaming to the cloud – without cloud storage enabled.#privacyhttps://t.co/u4iGgkWkJB — Paul Moore (@Paul_Reviews) November 23, 2022

The flaw was later confirmed by other users and recreated by Android Central. The publication reached out to Eufy, and the company explained what exactly was happening that required these uploads.

Eufy says this particular flaw comes from push notifications. If a user opts to have push notifications from the app for motion detection, Eufy temporarily uploads the thumbnail to its servers before sending it out.

Moore had turned on the push notification setting for the Doorbell Dual Camera. Eufy’s default notification settings are text-only, and they don’t require the uploaded thumbnail.

Eufy plans on addressing the wording of its push notification setting to make it clear that it has to temporarily upload thumbnails. It also says it will change its marketing materials to better reflect its use of the cloud.

Eufy has found itself the center of controversy in the past. Users discovered a strange glitch in the cameras in early 2021 that allowed people to see into other users’ homes.

The company quickly addressed that problem, and nothing terrible seemingly came out of it. I would imagine it does the same this time, delivering on the changes it promised.

