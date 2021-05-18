A weird glitch let Eufy camera owners see into other people’s homes

If you’re an owner of Eufy cameras, you might have noticed your app was showing feeds that aren’t from your own cameras on Monday of this week. 9to5Mac first noticed posts turning up on Anker’s forums and also on Reddit, saying their app was showing other users’ account details, or camera feeds and recordings.

According to Eufy, logging out and back in again should fix the issue, so do so now if you’ve got any of their cameras in your home.

Eufy, which is owned by Anker, has fixed the issue, which they say was down to a software bug encountered during an upgrade of their servers. Credit to the team for fixing things within an hour of noticing the issue, but it’s an issue that should never have happened in the first place.

“Due to a software bug during our latest server upgrade at 4:50 AM EST today, a limited number (0.001%) of our users were able to access video feeds from other users’ cameras. Our engineering team recognized this issue at around 5:30 AM EST, and quickly got it fixed by 6:30AM EST,” says Eufy, via 9to5Mac.

Affected users are in the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Cuba, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, according to Eufy. Look out for an email from their team, as anyone affected is in the process of being contacted.

If you’re using HomeKit Secure Video, you should be okay, but you should still turn off all your Eufy cams, log out of the app, then turn them back on and log back into your app. That should fix any lingering issues, according to Eufy.

