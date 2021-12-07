Google TV is getting over 300 free live TV channels

Google TV has struck a deal with Pluto TV to bring over 300 streaming channels to the platform, according to a new blog post from the company. Pluto is owned by ViacomCBS.

As Protocol reports, this has been something in the works since at least September and will give users of Google TV a way to watch free, ad-supported television on Chromecasts, the Google TV app, and Android devices.

Google’s new live television options will be presented in the Live tab and will give you an experience similar to what you find with traditional cable television. Some of the channels Protocol highlights include an online-only MTV channel and an AMC movie channel. There are also live news channels from CBS, NBC, and more.

In the blog post detailing the news, Google says the partnership with Pluto TV starts “today” but that integrations with Google TV will start rolling out in “the coming weeks.”

If you are interested in this and use Google TV, the company is also currently offering six months free of Peacock Premium to new users, so that’s definitely worth checking out if you’ve never signed up for Peacock before.

