Peacock is finally strutting its way onto Amazon’s Fire TV

Peacock, the latest streaming service from NBCUniversal, is finally coming to Fire TV and Fire Tablets today. Yes, that’s a year after its initial launch, making Amazon’s streaming boxes the last devices to get the new service.

Now, users of Amazon’s devices don’t have to side-load the Peacock app to watch its huge catalog of content, which is how Peacock was encouraging as a workaround while it worked to get the service on Fire TV.

Now most Fire TV products will support the Peacock app, from the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV smart TVs. The first-generation Fire TV boxes won’t be getting Peacock, but every Fire Tablet with Fire OS 5 or above will.

Most of Peacock’s content is available to stream for free, on the ad-supported tier. As on other streaming devices, Peacock’s users can pay $5 a month for more content but it is still ad-supported, or $10 a month for its ad-free experience.

That gives Fire TV users a chance to watch content that doesn’t stream anywhere else, from the Tokyo Olympics to Saturday Night Football, WWE SummerSlam, and popular series such as The Office and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Now that Peacock is finally available on Fire TV, the floodgates have been opened to NBCUniversal’s other apps. A total of 15 new apps will be coming, including multiple NBC apps and Telemundo. Fire TV’s voice control will work for searching the catalog of the new apps, and later this year Peacock will get a deeper Alexa integration for surfing.

