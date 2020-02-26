Apparently, Apple won’t let movie villains use iPhones

If you’ve watched a movie in the past ten or so years, there’s almost no doubt that you’ve seen at least a couple iPhones pop up. Product placement is a staple in movies and iPhones are no stranger to screen time.

As it turns out, just like real life, iPhones have their own, unique type of status symbol on the big screen – they are only for the good guys.

According to Rian Johnson, director of The Last Jedi and more recently Knives Out, Apple is fine with letting the iPhone be used on the big screen, but there is one major caveat. They are only for the good people. Villains need not apply. In a scene dissection with Vanity Fair for Knives Out, the director lets everyone in on a little secret regarding the Apple brand.

Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies but, and this is very pivotal if you’re ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.

He goes on to say that other movie directors are probably going to want to murder him for divulging this secret, as it could definitely be a giveaway for bad guys that aren’t made obvious from the beginning of the movie.

Personally, I plan on forgetting this information as soon as possible in an effort to not spoil things for myself, but until then, I will be using this knowledge to impress people with early predictions in upcoming movies.

What do you think? Surprised that Apple is this strict with product placement or does this seem about right? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: