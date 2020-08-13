Apple’s rumored subscription bundles are reportedly coming as soon as October

Apple has its fair share of subscription options. From Apple Music, Apple TV+, and News+ to Apple Arcade and iCloud, there’s a lot there. These services typically range between $5 and $10 a month. That can get overwhelming and expensive quickly.

There have been rumors about the company working on subscription bundles, but now, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is moving forward with the plan. Insiders at Cupertino are referring to it as “Apple One.”

Basically, it would allow users to choose between different bundles that include a variety of Apple’s subscription services.

According to the report, the new Apple One (which might not end up being the name) will come with the release of iOS 14. iPhone and iPad users would get alerts on their devices alerting them of the bundle option depending on what services the user already has with Apple. There are even talks of a new workout subscription in the works.

While there is no official date and most of this info comes from insiders at Cupertino, we are expected to hear more about the company’s subscription bundles in October – around the time the company announces the next generation of iPhones.

