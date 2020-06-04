Apple could be looking into subscription bundles for things like Apple TV+ and Apple Music

With so many different subscription services available, it’s safe to say that many of us are feeling a bit overwhelmed. Whether it’s movies and music streaming, or subscriptions to your favorite news outlets, the options are nearly endless and it feels like every day you are being charged for a different one.

Now, according to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple is looking at options to bundle some of its subscription services (Apple TV+, Apple Music, etc.) into one plan. This is not the first time that a report of this manner has come out, but 9to5Mac has found code in iOS 13.5.5 that seems to indicate the company is, at the very least, toying with the idea.

This comes from discoveries in the code that points to things like “bundle offer” and “bundle subscription.” These snippets were not found in previous version of Apple’s operating software. If true, this would give the company an additional way to keep people in its ecosystem, while also tempting them with discounts for bundling subscriptions that users may not have purchased without a discount.

It should be noted that any type of bundling could still be a long way out, as Financial Times notes that Apple recently made new deals regarding Apple Music with record labels like Universal Music and Warner Music and there was no mention of any type of bundling.

With the growing list of subscription services from Apple, it makes sense to give users an option to bundle them, so while we may not see it soon, it’s safe to say that this is definitely something Apple is looking into.

What do you think? Would you be interested in a subscription bundle from Apple? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: