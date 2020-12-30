Sorry Samsung, 90% of smartphones that were activated on Christmas were iPhones

If this new report from Flurry Analytics is true, nine of every ten smartphones activated this Christmas was an iPhone model. The real surprise? Even with Apple only recently releasing the iPhone 12 range, the most popular model was the iPhone 11 from last year.

That upswing of new iPhones flies in the face of an overall 23-percent drop in activations across the board compared to this quarter in 2019.

Christmas Day in the United States is the single greatest day for new smartphone activations. And despite supply chain delays caused by COVID-19, Apple launched its iPhone 12 line—complete with four 5G-enabled devices—just in time for the holidays. While the iPhone 12 series sold well during its initial launch week, November smartphone activations were down in 2020 compared to 2019.

The top two places were both phones from Apple, and both older models. With the iPhone 11 taking the top spot of the number of activations on Christmas, it was the relatively old iPhone XR that followed closely behind. Then it was the turn of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12, and last year’s iPhone 11 Pro Max rounding out the top five.

The top Android device activated on Christmas? The budget LG K30, which retails for $140, or slightly more if you buy it through T-Mobile as it has another LTE band added.

Even with this report, it’s not really surprising that Android has a poor activation showing over the holidays. Flagship announcements from Android manufacturers don’t start until January and tend to run in the first half of the year, to not have to fight against Apple’s announcements in the fall.

Have any thoughts on this? Surprised by the report? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.