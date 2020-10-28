Harley-Davidson is apparently working on an electric pedal bike

Apparently, motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson, is looking to get into the electric bike business with a new company called Serial 1. What started as a project being worked on by the manufacturer, has now become a full-blown company.

The Serial 1 naming actually should be familiar to Harley fans, as it is the name generally associated with the company’s oldest motorcycle. While we still don’t have any specs about the new lineup of electric pedal bikes, Harley did release some images of the products. You can see one above in the header and a video further down into this article.

According to TechCrunch, this is a pivotal move for the company, as it has seen sales dwindle as its core audience gets older and stops riding motorcycles.

According to Aaron Frank, the company’s brand director, “The formation of Serial 1 allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to focus exclusively on the eBicycle customer and deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in freedom and adventure.”

The first line of electric bikes from Serial 1 is expected in the spring of 2021.

What do you think? Interested in an electric bike from Serial 1? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

