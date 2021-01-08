Hyundai confirms talks with Apple over a new electric vehicle, then denies it

There have been murmurings of an Apple car for years now, with the project recently hitting the news cycle again. Apple is obviously keeping things close to the chest, but now it seems Hyundai may have been in discussions with the company over the electric vehicle.

Well, possibly. You see, Hyundai made a statement regarding the vehicle and that it was in discussions with Apple over it. Then, hours later, it backtracked on that original statement, saying that it had “received requests for potential cooperation from a number of companies.”

As noted by Bloomberg, it’s possible the company backtracked on naming Apple due to the iPhone maker’s propensity for being secretive about new tech and products.

So, when could we see an Apple car? The timelines are shaky, at best. It could be as soon as 2025 or possibly as late as 2029. There is still very little known about the project. Fabled Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo puts the date as early as 2025 but notes that it could be 2027 or beyond.

The car from Apple might also include some “breakthrough battery tech” through a “monocell” design. This could free up space within the battery compartment while allowing for more “active material,” which would extend the car’s range.

