This terrible timeline might mean that Amazon will help with vaccine distribution

In a letter to the Biden administration from Dave Clark, Amazon’s worldwide operations leader, Clark notes that Amazon is ready and willing to help with COVID-19 vaccinations in the US.

As reported by Reuters, this could mean that Amazon will be able to offer vaccinations at its facilities. It’s unclear if they intend for this to be done at its warehouses across the country, or through Amazon brick-and-mortar stores and Whole Foods locations.

In addition to physical locations to help with distribution, the letter notes, “We are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts.”

Image: The Verge

Distribution has been one of the main hurdles in getting the COVID-19 vaccine to people and obviously, this is something that Amazon is very familiar with.

So, why is the company just now reaching out to the current administration? It’s quite possible that it has something to do with the ongoing “feud” between Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump.

Have any thoughts on this? Would you like to see Amazon help with this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: