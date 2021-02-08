Hyundai is now saying it isn’t in talks with Apple for an electric vehicle

For weeks now, the news cycle has been dominated by talks of an Apple Car and a possible collaboration with either Hyundai or its affiliate, Kia Motors.

Now, a new report is stating that none of that is happening and that any collaboration between Apple and Hyundai was canned “weeks ago.” This new report comes from Bloomberg and “people familiar with the matter.”

Bloomberg also notes that Apple is in talks with other car manufacturers about similar plans.

Again, this is just the latest report in a growing number of claims regarding an electric vehicle from Apple. With the company wanting to work with a manufacturer while still maintaining a “true” Apple Car and not a “Brand EV powered by Apple,” it’s possible that Apple is having a hard time finding common ground with other companies.

Surprisingly enough, the latest comment from those at Hyundai is similar to the one issued nearly a month ago, when it said it was looking at cooperation from “a number of companies,” but refused to name Apple.

