Apple may work with Hyundai on an EV while pursuing partnerships with GM and PSA

Rockstar TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is always quick to provide some insight into future Apple plans and now he is weighing in on the highly talked about Apple Car.

There have been rumors and reports left and right about the electric vehicle, with the latest round of information saying Apple would be working with Hyundai on an EV. Kuo’s analysis, as reported by Apple Insider, seems to lend that credibility, but notes that could just be the beginning.

According to Kuo, Apple and Hyundai are looking to build the EV on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform, but because of how complicated an EV is, the company may look to partner with companies like General Motors (US) and PSA (EU).

The reason? These companies are established in the automotive field, making production a much more straightforward process. If Apple were to do this all from scratch, it is believed the company would have to deal with quite a few delays.

Kuo notes, “Apple’s deep collaboration with current automakers (Hyundai Group, GM, and PSA) who have extensive development, production, and qualification experience will significantly shorten the Apple Car development time and create a time-to-market advantage.”

Hopefully, we’ll get some concrete information from Apple in the coming weeks or months about its first foray into the world of electric vehicles. Until then, we’ll continue to highlight the manyrumors and reports.

