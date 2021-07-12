Rumor has it a newly redesigned iPad mini is supposedly coming this fall

Apple’s upcoming iPad mini is finally getting a refresh this fall. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is usually right about all things Apple (seriously, he’s a beast when it comes to this).

According to Gurman, he says it’s the “biggest redesign” in the device’s history, which wouldn’t take much since it’s been pretty much the same iPad mini since 2012, with minor internal updates. Gurman says it’ll look like a shrunken iPad Air (or the iPad Pro for that matter, since they’re all using the same squared-off design now).

Yes, that means no more home button for Touch ID, although Apple might add that to the power button, or maybe under the screen. That matches up with rumors from Korean blog Naver, which said an “iPad mini Pro” featuring an 8.7-inch screen would be coming later this year. The upcoming device would reportedly be wider but slightly shorter than the existing iPad mini.

Gurman’s report also matches up with a research note from Apple prognosticator Ming-Chi Kuo from the beginning of 2020, which predicts an iPad mini with a screen size somewhere between 8.5- and 9-inches will be coming in the first half of 2021.

With the pandemic having a toll on the release dates of every device, the release slipping to the second half of 2021 is understandable. Kuo also previously said that Apple is working on a mini-LED screen for the iPad mini, but it’s not clear at this time if it’s for this year’s device.

