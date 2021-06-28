Apple might be ramping up the screen size on future iPads

If you’ve ever looked at the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and wished it was just a little bit larger, your wishes might have been heard by Apple. No, Tim Cook isn’t omnipotent, but he heard you all the same. The Cupertino chipmaker is toying with larger iPad screens.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman dropped the knowledge bomb in his latest “Power On” newsletter. The potential for huge iPads is still in the early stages, with any consumer product still a few years out. Apple might have realized that people want larger tablet/laptop hybrids like the Surface line from Microsoft, and want to bring larger screens to compete.

Visual artists would welcome the larger screen, as the Apple Pencil paired with apps like Procreate is a winning combination. Many display pen tablets have clumsy digitizers or cost too much for their drawing-only functionality. The iPad Pro brings extra value by being able to run other types of software.

Then again, maybe it will all come to nothing. It’s not the screen size that holds back the iPad Pro, it’s the fact it still runs iPadOS, with all of the tradeoffs in file management and multitasking that make them more suited to consuming content than creating it.

To me, the 11-inch iPad Pro is the optimal size, large enough that I can read text comfortably but small enough that it’s easy to hold when it’s not attached to a keyboard.

