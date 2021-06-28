Apple now has a huge list of devices you should keep away from pacemakers

It’s no secret that many tech gadgets use magnets for various things, but it wasn’t until recently, that people really started looking at magnets with the release of things like Apple’s iPhone 12.

That’s because of the MagSafe magnetic ring on the back of the phone that allows for magnetic cases and other attachments. This has caused some professionals to come out and warn users about the magnetic ring and being in close proximity to things like pacemakers.

Now, Apple has released a list of devices it warns could interfere with medical devices and the list is, umm, huge. It might not be every single device the company makes, but whew, it has to be close.

The list includes all AirPods charging cases, the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch charger, all iPad models and smart covers and keyboards, the iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessories, the Mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Apple Pro Display XDR, the HomePod and HomePod mini, and various models of Beats.

Apple states that users should keep the products at least six inches away from things like pacemakers and defibrillators. The post also encourages users to talk to medical professionals to learn more.

Now, does this mean that this products will interfere? Not necessarily, but this is Apple covering its butt in case anything does happen. If you have any questions, it’s definitely best to contact your doctor to learn more.

