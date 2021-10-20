Google’s Pixel 6 Pro might lure me away from the iPhone for the first time in six years

Google held its Pixel launch event yesterday, where the company showcased its latest phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While most things had already been leaked, Google was able to keep some things close to the chest, like the awesome price for the flagship 6 Pro ($899).

While I expected to like the phone, I never expected the event to wrap up with a thought I haven’t had in a really, really long time – maybe I’ll trade in my trusty iPhone for a Google device.

Now, iPhone fans, hear me out. I love my iPhone, I’m very intertwined in Apple’s ecosystem at this point and it’s not even the Pixel by itself that necessarily could convince me to make the switch. In fact, it was Google’s reveal of the Pixel Pass that really made me consider switching it up.

Yes, the Pixel looks to have some great features. From the new Phone app and the camera (and accompanying features) to the literal design, there’s a lot to enjoy. The kicker, however, is Google telling me I can get a Pixel 6 Pro, 200 gigs of Google One cloud storage, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Play Pass for only $55 a month.

Then, add all of that to the revelation I can get off this expensive T-Mobile/Sprint phone plan and switch to Google Fi and save even more money, and you have the perfect combination to tempt me away.

It really comes down to the total package of stuff for me. The Pixel 6 Pro looks great, there’s no denying it, but that alone wouldn’t be enough for me to even consider breaking up with the iPhone. Google is making a smart decision here by bundling a bunch of premium services. It’s difficult to convince buyers to change their brand loyalty and bribery is an effective tool

The services included are ones I expect many of us don’t have because it’s hard to justify the price. Alex and I have talked about YouTube Premium for literal years, but the thought of adding yet another subscription to my ridiculous stack of services kept me from doing it.

Will I actually make the switch? I honestly don’t know. I’ve had my heart set on the new iPhone 13 Pro Max since its unveiling, but with it looking like it still might be a little while before I can actually get my hands on one, there’s a temptation to switch that I haven’t felt in a long, long time.

