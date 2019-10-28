Apparently, AirPods Pro could be fully unveiled as early as this week

UPDATE: Apple has officially announced the AirPods Pro. You can learn all about them here.

With Apple AirPods Pro leaks all over the place, it should surprise no one that they are coming, but maybe somewhat of a surprise that they could drop this week.

Now, serial leaker, Ben Geskin is saying Apple will unveil the new AirPods Pro this week and that select journalists will meet with Apple at its New York offices on the same day. As with most of Geskin’s leaks, the information was provided to him in confidence, but Geskin has a solid track record for these things.

If the leak ends up being true, then it could mean the AirPods Pro earbuds will be ready in time for the holiday season.

AirPods Pro will be shown next week on Tuesday / Wednesday at an event / session with journalists at Apple's local offices pic.twitter.com/HFLqpHAGkg — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 27, 2019

More about the new AirPods Pro

While everything is just speculation at this point, here are some things that could be featured in the new buds:

If these leaks are true, we will not have long to wait until we know exactly what to expect from the new Apple earbuds.

