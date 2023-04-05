Latest Apple patent slaps a screen on a new AirPods case

Apple’s been cooking up something big for their AirPods.

The US Patent & Trademark Office granted them a new patent for a redesigned charging case with a touchscreen display, similar to the Apple Watch, reports Patently Apple.

The patent shows off a display built right into the charging case, complete with media controls, Maps, Weather, notifications, and even the ability to switch between apps using Siri.

The icing on the cake? The patent includes an image that shows how users could transfer a song from AirPods to a HomePod using with Apple’s signature Handoff feature.

Love me a good Apple patent

Now, Apple files a ton of patents, so we’ll have to wait and see if this one becomes a reality, but the concept is getting people excited. Personally, I wasn’t a fan of it right away, but it could grow on me.

AirPods with a UI-based operating system and a touchscreen display would be sick, and we’re all about it.

While some people are excited about the idea of a touchscreen on their AirPods, others are skeptical. They argue that it’s unnecessary and could even make the AirPods more complicated to use, plus the price. And let’s be real; not everyone is a fan of the touch controls on the Apple Watch.

As always, we’ll keep you posted on any updates, but for now, keep your eyes on the prize – these new AirPods could be the future of audio tech.

But as we say with every Apple Patent, it’s important to remember that this is just a patent. There’s no guarantee that this design will ever see the light of day, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

