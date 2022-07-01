Spotify’s Stranger Things playlist will keep you safe from Vecna

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 releases today and to help celebrate, Spotify has introduced a new feature that fans of the series will probably find a lot of fun.

This feature is a Vecna playlist. Essentially, what songs your friends and family could play to shake you from the Nightmare on Elm Street-like trance that can kill you. Vecna is the latest baddie (and not the good kind of baddie) in the show.

The episode revealing this song trick was extremely popular. So popular, in fact, that it helped the 1985 song Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush reach number one on iTunes.

Capitalizing on the idea and success, Spotify has added the feature for users. Called the Upside Down Playlist, it includes your “Savior Song.” This song is theoretically the song that would save you in the show.

If you want to check out your Savior Songs for yourself, simply head to this link or search on Spotify for the “Upside Down Playlist.”

Interestingly enough, two of my top three Savior Songs included songs called Hip To Be Scared and EXORCIST, which both seem extremely on-the-nose in this case.

Overall, it’s a fun playlist that includes some of the songs you love, similar music you might not have heard, and handpicked songs from Spotify that match the theme.

