Spotify will stop auto-shuffling albums because Adele asked them to

When you listen to an album for the first time, do you treat it as a journey, going from the first song to the last in order? If so, you’ll be thankful for this new Spotify update that was spurred forward by no one other than Adele.

Adele released a new album last week and Spotify did her a solid by not using the auto-shuffle button on the album as the default play button. That information comes from Pop Crave, who first tweeted about the change over the weekend.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

The singer then retweeted the tweet with more information, stating “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!”

It has now been confirmed by Mashable that Spotify will be removing the default shuffle/play button from albums for people on the streaming service’s premium tier.

The free tier shuffles everything by default, and is one of the largest reasons for updating to the premium tier.

“As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has long been requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums,” Spotify tells Mashable.

Overall, this is a good change by the streaming giant. Albums should default to how the artist(s) intended them to be played and having shuffling as the default just didn’t make much sense.

For those that like to shuffle their albums, don’t worry, you still can, it just won’t be the default play button and you’ll need to find the dedicated shuffle option on the song or album.

