These $150 JBL Live Free earbuds with charging case are now $50
Hurry, these are going to sell out fast.
Excuse me if I’m being brief with this intro, but I have a good reason, and if I don’t finish this soon, they could be gone before I even hit publish.
Right now, Woot has JBL’s Life Free active noise-canceling earbuds up for grabs at an unbelievable $50. Yes, $50. That’s 67% off the usual asking price. They usually sell for $150.
The other caveat is that this deal is only for Woot Plus members. That’s just a fancy word for saying Amazon Prime members since Woot is an Amazon company.
If you need product features, come back in a few minutes, and I’ll get that added in, but for the time being click that button below and make your way to Woot and check out as soon as you can.
These will sell out; now it’s just a matter of when.
It's an obvious no-brainer. If you're in the market for headphones and really don't consider yourself an audiophile, again, refer to my first four words in this sentence. We wouldn't steer you wrong.
