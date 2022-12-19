Up to 40% off on XPPen drawing tablets in its last sale of the year

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Christmas is less than a fortnight away now. If you’re still confused about the best gift for your favorite digital artist or family member, think no more.

XPPen is offering heavy discounts on its entire range of drawing tablets and accessories that you can purchase by ordering directly from our online store.

Deals XPPen Christmas Drawing Tablet Deals XPPen Christmas drawing tablet deals can be found at our official store from December 12 to December 25. US buyers can save up to 40%, and Canada shoppers see XPPen’s lowest prices of 2022. See at Amazon – US See at Amazon – CA

Whether a beginner, an amateur, or highly-skilled professional, XPPen drawing tablets are for all.

Here are a few factors that digital artists consider while going for a graphic pad include:

Overall size

Ease of access

The accessories that the box contains

Other extensions that they can buy separately to simplify the digital painting tasks.

Let’s see in detail how these attributes matter:

Overall size

Image: XPPen

The bigger the size is, the easier it is to handle the device.

Although there could be some portability hassles, a pro designer feels more comfortable when the overall size of a drawing tablet offers enough room to move their hands freely.

The same goes for the drawing area as well.

The more room a digital artist gets, the more details they can include in their creations, thus making a realistic artwork pretty conveniently.

Ease of access

This factor may have several perspectives, namely:

Availability

This is about how convenient it is to obtain a drawing tablet. Is it available on the official website, and can it be ordered directly online.

Does the company offer a return and refund policy?

How long will it take to get the graphics tablet delivered to your place, etc.? Before going for a unit, check these points carefully to get the best bang for your buck.

Portability

A device that is big and still easy to handle is considered the most portable one.

Furthermore, if it has a built-in rechargeable battery, the duration it lasts after the full charge is also a major factor to notice.

This allows you to assess the tenure you can create digital art while relaxing on your comfortable couch.

Response time and latency

Another, rather the most important point that suppresses everything else is how quickly and accurately the graphics tablet responds to your inputs and at what intensity its sensors react when you apply pressure on the screen.

For example, if you want to select a color and use the pen to tap on the pallet, how much time does the graphic pad take to process your interaction?

If it takes more than a couple of milliseconds, you may not want to go for that device and pick a better one instead.

Included additional extensions

Image: XPPen

Apart from the drawing XPPen tablet itself, you must also check what other accessories are shipped with it.

The number of accessories, such as pen types, additional nibs, etc., ensures that the digital artist doesn’t have to hunt for the required tools to produce a pixel-perfect design.

You may also want to check which other extensions the drawing tablet is compatible with, who manufactures them, what kind of warranty they come with, and how easy it is to use them.

After understanding the characteristics and attributes that your gift must possess, let’s look at some XPPen drawing tablets that make a perfect gift for your loved one.

For beginners

A beginner may not be interested in a design tablet rich in features that may confuse them while using it.

Even if you’re gifting such a piece to someone, many options may go to waste due to non-usage.

We at XPPen understand this. Therefore, the drawing tablet we suggest below is just right for anyone new to the digital painting industry.

Artist 12 2nd

Image: KnowTechie

This tablet has an 11.9” fully-laminated full HD display and a 94% Adobe RGB compatible X3 empowered stylus, making it most suitable for beginners.

The pad accepts 3 grams of initial activation force and comes in black, blue, red, and green colors.

Furthermore, your investment is safe as the device comes with lifetime technical support and an 18-months warranty.

And that’s not all, if you’re short on a budget in this festive season, you can pay in four interest-free easy installments.

Deals XPPen Artist12 2nd You can order Artist 12 2nd directly from Amazon – US Amazon – CA

For professional digital artists

Professionals look forward to having more features in a drawing tablet to simplify and expedite their complex and tedious tasks.

Also, the graphic pad’s overall size and drawing area make a difference, as experienced digital painters need more real estate to express their imaginations visually.

Considering the above factors, a few Pro Series XPPen models that we suggest for professionals are:

Artist 13.3 Pro

Image: KnowTechie

With the fully-laminated 13.3” screen, the size that matches your daily-use laptop, Artist 13.3 Pro offers optimum color accuracy, 88% NTSC ranging between Adobe RGB ≧ 91% and Adobe RGB ≧ 123%.

The integrated red dial provides the convenience of zooming in and out and scrolling up and down almost instantaneously.

Furthermore, the 8 fully customizable buttons allow you to personalize shortcut keys for frequently used apps.

To add icing to the cake, the drawing tablet comes with a portable stand, pen holder, and a battery-free stylus that supports 60 degrees of tilt function and recognizes 8192 pressure levels for details.

Deals XPPen Artist13.3 Pro You can order the Artist 13.3 Pro directly from: Amazon – US Amazon – CA

Artist 15.6 Pro

Image: KnowTechie

This one shares almost the same attributes as its younger sibling, i.e., 13.3 Pro.

It precedes the former because it has a full HD screen resolution, enabling professional designers to add more details to their digital art.

Deals XPPen Artist 15.6 You can order the Artist 15.6 directly from: Amazon – US Amazon – CA

Artist 24 Pro

Image: KnowTechie

If you want to gift something really big for this Christmas, you will love to check what our Artist 24 Pro model has to offer.

With 2K QHD (2560p x 1440p) resolution, this drawing tablet has a whopping 23.8” screen.

Further, the pad has 2 Red Dial buttons and 20 fully customizable integrated shortcut keys.

The device also supports USB-C to USB-C connection for easy information sharing.

It has a built-in adjustable stand and a special pen slot designed specifically for the purpose.

Deals Artist 24 Pro You can order the Artist 24 Pro directly from: Amazon – US Amazon – CA

Deco Pro MW

Image: KnowTechie

This is a slimmer solution for professionals who prefer complete portability.

The pen tablet has mechanical and virtual wheels and 8 shortcut keys for quick tool selection.

The native 5.0 Bluetooth connection enables you to work up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The device is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and ChromeOS platforms and has 8192 pressure sensitivity levels.

Deals Deco Pro MW You can order Deco Pro MW directly from: Amazon – US Amazon – CA

A few other items you can consider gifting to your loved one this Christmas are important accessories they may find useful for their profession.

We have a wide range of such extensions, including:

Beautiful anti-fouling gloves

Image: KnowTechie

To avoid accidental touch impressions.

Purchase links: Amazon – US | Amazon – CA

Portable stand

Image: KnowTechie

With 6 adjustable positions to make digital painting tasks convenient.

Purchase links: Amazon – CA

Tablet case

Image: KnowTechie

To protect Artist 13.3 Pro, Artist 15.6, Artist 15.6 Pro, Innovator 16, Artist Pro 16 TP, and Artist Pro 16 drawing pads from dust and accidental spills.

Purchase links: Amazon – US

Desk pad

Image: KnowTechie

This is a rollable textured mat in three sizes with a leather strap to protect your devices and peripherals from accidental slips and spills.

Purchase links: Amazon – US

All the above Christmas gift items and much more are available at a discounted price when you order them directly from our official XPPen website.

