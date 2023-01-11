Both these highly-rated smart locks are now available under $85

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Are you tired of fumbling for keys or worried about hiding a spare for guests? Do yourself a favor and check out the Elamor WiFi Smart Lock.

Now through January 11 at midnight, you can get this high-tech, keyless entry smart lock for just $83.19 by clipping the 10% on-site coupon and entering promo code 10IR12JB at checkout.

And if you don’t need it to connect to WiFi, there’s also a cheaper Bluetooth version that’s considerably less. You can get this model for 10% off with promo code 10IR12JB.

After all is said and done, the smart lock will cost you around $58.

So, what do these locks offer, and why are these features important to you?

With multiple ways to gain entry, including remote access through the Smart Life App, passcode, and even mechanical keys, the Elamor Wi-Fi smart deadbolt can handle anything you throw at it.

But just because it’s convenient doesn’t mean it sacrifices security and quality.

The lock is made with a sturdy zinc alloy and stainless steel frame and is designed to withstand the wear and tear of everyday use. And with an IP54 rating, it’s protected against the elements, rain or shine.

You can even share access to the lock with friends and family. Additionally, you get features like built-in support for Alexa and Google Assistant, not to mention; you can unlock your door via your voice.

Again, it’s all yours for just $83. But you’ll have to act fast, the tock is clicking, and the deal expires at midnight. Learn more below, but most important, don’t miss out on this incredible offer.

Elamor WiFi Smart Lock What we like Multiple ways of keyless entry, including remote access through the Smart Life App, passcode, and mechanical keys

Ability to share access and view logs -Sturdy construction with zinc alloy and stainless steel frame

IP54 rating for protection against the elements -Easy to install and user-friendly programming with the Smart Life App

Built-in compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control See at Amazon

