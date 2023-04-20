Connect with us

How-To

Facebook owes you some settlement cash – here’s how to get it

Facebook mishandled your data in the Cambridge Analytic scandal. Now they have to pay up. Here’s how to get your piece of the pie.

facebook logo with blurred facebook website in background
Image: KnowTechie

 Finally, Facebook will pay you for the data it mishandled.

If you’ve had an account since May 24, 2007, up until December 22, 2022, then you’re in luck. You can now claim your share of the whopping $725-million Cambridge Analytica privacy-class action settlement.

But you’ll need to do this sooner than later, as the deadline to submit your claim is August 25.

So, how much settlement money are we talking about?

That depends on the number of claims submitted.

Once a judge gives their nod of approval on September 7, the settlement will start making its way to claimants—though possible appeals could throw a wrench in the payments’ speed.

Don’t worry if your Facebook days are over; even inactive users can join the party. Grab your name, address, the email you used, and the account’s last active date, and you’re golden.

How do you get paid?

In this image, the user is being presented with various payment options to choose from, such as Mastercard, PayPal, Venmo, and Direct Deposit. Full Text: Payment Selection Please make sure your payment email or phone match your contact information above. Payment Options mastercard. PayPal venmo Most widely accepted prepaid card Use with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay No bank account required ® No bank account required ® GET A PREPAID MASTERCARD USE PAYPAL USE VENMO DDIRECT DEPOSIT Żelle Jo ACH- Direct to your bank account O Direct to your bank account 0 USE DIRECT DEPOSIT USE ZELLE If you prefer to receive a paper check instead of a faster and more convenient option listed above, click this link.
Image: KnowTechie

There’s a variety of payment options: prepaid Mastercards, direct deposits, or digital payment options like PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle.

Can’t decide? Check the FAQ section on the settlement site. Alternatively, you can opt out (if you’re feeling lucky) and preserve your rights for future lawsuits related to the Cambridge Analytica mess.

How to file your Facebook settlement claim

Ready to get your share of Facebook’s coin? Head to the claim website, fill out the online form, or go old school and mail in your claim.

In this image, the user is being instructed to provide their contact information and to add the Settlement Administrator's email address to their contact list in order to receive future correspondence. Full Text: The deadline for submitting this Claim Form is August 25, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT Please add the email, Confirmation@FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com, to your contact list to ensure that future correspondence is delivered to your inbox. Click for General Instructions Your Contact Information Provide your name and contact information below. You must notify the Settlement Administrator if your contact information changes after you submit this form. NOTE: The personal information you provide below will be processed only for purposes of effectuating the Settlement. * Required Fields First Name* Last Name* Street Address 1* Street Address 2 City" State* SELECT Zip Code* Country* SELECT Email Address* Confirm Email Address*
Image: KnowTechie

If you decide to mail it in, download the form here and send the completed form to: Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, c/o Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

You’ll need to include details like name, address, email, phone, US residency status, and account info. Then, select your preferred payment option, like PayPal or Venmo.

The claim website states that if you have you any questions or concerns to reach out to the Settlement Administrator by email at info@FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com, by telephone at 1-855-556-2233.

How long does it take?

The image is outlining important dates related to a deadline for opting out, objecting, and filing a claim, as well as a final approval hearing. Full Text: Important Dates July 26, 2023 Opt-Out Deadline July 26, 2023 Objection Deadline August 25, 2023 Claim Deadline a September 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM PDT Final Approval Hearing İK
Image: KnowTechie

It only takes a few minutes. But remember, the cash you’ll score depends on how many claims are submitted.

Again, Sept 7th’s final approval hearing will determine if your payout date will be later this year or if appeals will push it back.

Want to opt out? Visit the site or mail your opt-out request, but do it by July 26. If you snooze, you lose—both on future litigation rights and that sweet settlement cash.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Related Topics

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in How-To