Google is, once again, blocking political ads

This year’s election has been anything but normal, from unfounded election fraud claims to the storming of the US Capitol. That’s not even mentioning COVID-19, which has affected the entire world.

Now, after the events at the US Capitol, Google has decided to pause all political ads for the time leading up to the presidential inauguration. This comes from Axios, who obtained an email from Google stating it would block all political “following the unprecedented events of the past week and ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration.”

This isn’t the first time a tech company has blocked political ads. Facebook recently decided to block political ads from its platform. Even Google has previously blocked political ads, making the decision after Election Day.

So, what’s next? According to Axios, Google will be monitoring things and will “carefully examine a number of factors” before allowing political ads again.

