Facebook says screw it, plans to ban all US political ads after this election

Facebook, the dumpster fire masquerading as a social platform, has been struggling to stay ahead of election woes, and now it seems the company is somewhat admitting defeat by making a new decision regarding US political ads.

Facebook released a blog post yesterday, October 7, outlining its new game plan. The post starts out talking about all the things the company has done to improve its various processes regarding election coverage, ads, and more, but recognizes that the current political landscape in the US is also, coincidently, a dumpster fire. So, it plans to temporarily ban all political ads in the US.

“[W]e plan to temporarily stop running all social issue, electoral or political ads in the US after the polls close on November 3, to reduce opportunities for confusion or abuse. We will notify advertisers when this policy is lifted,” notes Guy Rosen, VP of Integrity at Facebook.

This is just the latest page in the ongoing saga between Facebook and US elections. Previously, the company decided to ban new US presidential ads 10 days prior to the US election on November 3. The company is also apparently going to pay people to deactivate Facebook and Instagram prior to the election to see how it affects people’s thoughts regarding the election.

All of this comes at a time when Facebook is coming under the microscope for failing its users in regard to political content on the platform.

What do you think? Glad to see the social platform banning political ads for the time being? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: