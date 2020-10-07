Facebook has decided to ban all Qanon accounts from the platform

2020 has been a weird year for social media platforms. From stuff the president tweets to ridiculous COVID-19 conspiracies, websites like Facebook and Twitter are having to adapt their rules and regulations to figure out the fine line between harmless idiots and malicious idiots. It was a long time coming if we’re being honest.

Anyways, in regards to Facebook and its ever-changing rules, the latest change from the company comes in the form of an all-out ban of Qanon-related accounts. Previously, Facebook had decided to only ban Qanon accounts, groups, and pages that promoted violence.

A Facebook spokesperson tells NBC News that the new ruling will help “bring to parity what we’ve been doing on other pieces of policy with regard to militarized social movements.” Previously, Facebook had stated it would start banning militia groups from the platform. Facebook says these rules, both new and old, should cut down on people being able to use Facebook to organize potentially-violent militarized social movements.

As a quick refresher, Qanon is a conspiracy theory. While it twists and changes depending on who you talk to, many current supporters believe that Donald Trump is waging a war (?) against devil-worshipping (?) pedophiles in government (?), business, and the media (?). So yeah, there’s literally no logic behind the movement. It started in 2017 after a series of posts on 4chan.

The ironic part here is that the banning of Qanon accounts will only further reinforce Qanon supporters’ beliefs. What a world we live in.

