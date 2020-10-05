TikTok profiles that were scamming kids into downloading malicious apps netted a cool $500k

TikTok has been in the news a lot recently, but now, a new security report is looking at a handful of malicious profiles that were promoting scam apps to children. The report comes from Avast, an internet security company.

Basically, it goes like this. A handful of profiles (at least three) with over 350,000 followers in total on TikTok have been pushing at least seven scam apps towards its younger followers. One of the accounts also had an Instagram presence with over 5,000 followers. The apps were available on both iOS and Android and had been downloaded at least 2.4 million times.

While the Avast report doesn’t put any specific apps on blast, it does note that the creators of the apps have made at least $500,000 through them.

These apps used a variety of methods to scam users that downloaded the app. From deceptive pricing structures that offered no value, to straight-up fake apps that pushed ads outside of the app, these apps are bad news.

The most interesting part of this story, however, is that it was first discovered by a 12-year-old girl in the Czech Republic. She downloaded one of the apps and noticed things weren’t right. She was also a part of Avast’s Be Safe Online project, which encourages young people in the Czech Republic to understand online safety.

According to Avast, they have reported the apps to both Google and Apple and have reported the profiles to TikTok and Instagram.

